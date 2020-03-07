Search

McMahon delighted with impact of substitutes in away win at Aldershot

PUBLISHED: 19:32 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:32 07 March 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon praised the impact of his substitutes after a 1-0 away win at Aldershot Town.

It was the first away win in the National League for the Daggers since they beat Sutton United in September as Mitch Brundle struck home Myles Weston's cross with four minutes remaining to snatch the points.

And McMahon was delighted with the impact of substitute Weston as well as his other substitutes Ben House and Chike Kandi.

"We had a strong bench," he said.

"We can bring players on like Kands (Chike Kandi) and Housey (Ben House).

"House probably hasn't got the goals that his performances deserve but his performances so far have been outstanding for us.

"A player with Myles Weston's quality and experience is always great to come on as well.

"Myles came in and obviously had that slight injury so we've taken our time with getting him up to speed.

"He doesn't get flustered in the final third, he gets his head up and picks a player out.

"I thought second half we were the better team. We made substitutions to go and win the game.

"We put on two strikers and an attacking winger. We changed shape and in the end we probably had six attacking players on the pitch."

In a first half of few chances, Alex Reid went closest for Dagenham as he shot wide of the top corner from the edge of the box.

Harrison Panayiotou and Lewis Walker both missed good chances for the Shots in the second half, while Jean-Yves Koue Niate headed just wide of the target.

And they were made to pay when Brundle swept home Weston's cross after a quick counter-attack and McMahon was delighted for the goalscorer.

He added: "Brundle's a good player. He's been a really good player for quite a long time at this level.

"Since I've come in I think he's been terrific. He's been really reliable and very rarely makes a mistake to be honest.

"You can really rely on him and he can pop up with a goal and he's popped up with a big goal against his old team-mate in goal as well.

"I'm happy we found a way to win. I thought first half we were poor and it was a poor game.

"Second half I thought we dominated and grew into the game really well."

Duchess of Sussex visits Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex has visited Robert Clack School of Science. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Hand gel supplies rationed after rush to buy in Barking and Dagenham

Brigitte Nono got one bottle for her daughter. Picture: Jon King

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Dagenham's Samuel twins set for acting stardom as CBeebies cartoon beckons

Twins Taiya and Tyiana. Picture: Charlene Samuel

Pupils given all-clear to return to Dagenham school after coronavirus fears

Sydney Russell School in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google

