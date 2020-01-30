McMahon demands Daggers follow up long-awaited league win

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon says his side must follow up their win over Notts County starting with a good performance away at Wrexham on Saturday.

McMahon saw his team pick up a 2-0 victory on Saturday in his first league game in charge of the club thanks to a debut double from loan striker Alex Reid.

But Dagenham go into the game against Wrexham still just two points above the National League relegation zone and two points behind the Red Dragons.

And McMahon knows his side must build on their first league win since November with a good run of form.

"We've got to back it up going forward in the next 15 games, starting at Wrexham," he said.

"We've had a mini winter pre-season to drill into the lads how we want to play. We've got some very good players and I think confidence has been low.

"We'll try to back it up. I can tell you now it will be a tough game for Wrexham, we'll go there and work hard again.

"It's a difficult place to go, we know that, but hopefully we can build on what we've done today and go into the game with confidence.

"They're a good side and they've got some very good players. But so have we and we need to go there and try and influence our game on them if we can."

Gabriel Zakuani hobbled off in the win over Notts County on Saturday after rolling his ankle on his first league start for the club, so could be a doubt for Saturday's game.

Angelo Balanta again missed out but Harry Phipps returned to action against Tilbury in the Essex Senior Cup on Tuesday, which saw Daggers progress to the semi-finals with a 5-3 win.