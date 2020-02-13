McMahon identifies where Daggers need to improve in clash with leaders Barrow

Sam Deering in action against Stockport County. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers boss Daryl McMahon wants to see his side take better care of the ball when they travel to National League leaders Barrow on Saturday.

Connor Dimaio of Stockport and Luke Croll of Dagenham. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo Connor Dimaio of Stockport and Luke Croll of Dagenham. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

McMahon's unbeaten run in the league since being appointed Dagenham & Redbridge boss continued on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at home to Stockport County.

But they face a Barrow side under Ian Evatt who have defied expectations this season having won 19 of their 33 league games.

Daggers are just a point above the relegation zone and McMahon has identified where he wants his team to improve.

"I think taking our chances is important and probably taking better care of the ball," he said after the draw with Stockport.

Ben House of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo Ben House of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"I think we used the ball a lot better in the previous two games than we did against Stockport.

"It happens sometimes at this level and every level and we still came through at 0-0, but I'd like to see a little bit of improvement on that as well.

"It's a tough game and they will be favourites just from looking at the table where they are and where we are.

"But that doesn't mean anything when you play the game, it's 11 v 11 and there's one ball on the pitch so we have to make sure that we're ready to go and perform, travel properly, work hard this week and be ready to go again."

Luke Croll of Dagenham and Nyal Bell of Stockport. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo Luke Croll of Dagenham and Nyal Bell of Stockport. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barrow came out on top when the two sides met earlier this season, winning 2-0 at Victoria Road thanks to goals from Dior Angus and Scott Quigley.

Dagenham have been handed a couple of injury boosts in recent weeks with Harry Phipps and Angelo Balanta both returning to action.

But new signing Myles Weston limped off with a hamstring problem on his debut against Stockport, while Gabriel Zakuani again missed out having gone off injured in the win over Notts County last month.

But McMahon is not planning on adding any more signings and is happy with the squad he has in place.

Ben Hinchliffe of Stockport denies Ben House of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo Ben Hinchliffe of Stockport denies Ben House of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

He added: "I think the squad is definitely stronger. We've got Reece Grant, Joe Quigley, Alex McQueen, Will Wright, Will Wood and Joan Luque who were not involved (against Stockport).

"I think we've got some very good players, the squad has been strengthened and it's about kicking on. We're happy with what we have now."