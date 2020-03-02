Search

Advanced search

McMahon praises 'terrific' Justham despite defeat at Barrow

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 02 March 2020

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers boss Daryl McMahon hailed goalkeeper Elliot Justham as "terrific" after another impressive display on Saturday despite a 2-1 defeat to league leaders Barrow.

After Kenny Clark had fouled Dior Angus inside the box on 26 minutes, Justham produced a fine stop deny John Rooney from the spot.

He signed a new deal with the Daggers in November last year, keeping him at the club until the year 2023.

And McMahon has been delighted with his contribution since taking over as manager at the start of January.

Speaking to DaggersTV after the defeat to Barrow, McMahon said: "Elliot's good every week. He's a top goalkeeper at this level.

"How we want to play in being aggressive and pressing teams, I think it's important that he's high and comes and catches crosses like he does.

"He's been terrific for me so far."

Most Read

Death of man found in Parsloes Park not being treated as suspicious

Parsloes Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

‘I’m going to build a legacy’: Jodie Chesney’s dad determined to celebrate Dagenham Scout’s life on anniversary of murder

A year on from his daughter's death Peter Chesney talks about the legacy of Jodie Chesney. Picture: Ken Mears / Met Police

Post letters: Controlled Parking Zones and Iceland

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Fire numbers continue to fall in Barking and Dagenham as London figures reach record low

The London Fire Brigade. Picture: LFB

Most Read

Death of man found in Parsloes Park not being treated as suspicious

Parsloes Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

‘I’m going to build a legacy’: Jodie Chesney’s dad determined to celebrate Dagenham Scout’s life on anniversary of murder

A year on from his daughter's death Peter Chesney talks about the legacy of Jodie Chesney. Picture: Ken Mears / Met Police

Post letters: Controlled Parking Zones and Iceland

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Fire numbers continue to fall in Barking and Dagenham as London figures reach record low

The London Fire Brigade. Picture: LFB

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham’s Rice reaches super century but he is not in the top10 for Hammers

West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

McMahon praises ‘terrific’ Justham despite defeat at Barrow

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

West Ham’s pace and support for Haller is the key to victory over Southampton

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre, floor) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Daggers boss McMahon gives verdict on narrow defeat to National League leaders Barrow

Alex Reid of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24