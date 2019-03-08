Defender Clark says it would be 'great honour' to be Daggers captain

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge thanks the fans during Ebbsfleet United vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Kuflink Stadium on 13th April 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Kenny Clark admits it would be an 'honour' to captain the club next season.

Kenny Clark of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Sutton United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 23rd February 2019

The 30-year-old joined the Daggers in November 2018 and led Peter Taylor's side on numerous occasions due to injury or the absence of club captain Ben Nunn and vice-captain Matt Robinson.

And with the new season looming it remains to be seen who dons the armband for the 2019/20 National League campaign after the departure of Nunn in the summer.

"It would be a great honour to become captain here at Dagenham and follow in the footsteps of players like Anwar Uddin, Dave Rainford, Lee Matthews and more recently Ben Nunn," Clark told DaggersTV.

"But whoever has it, it's up to the gaffer, that's his job but nothing will change and when we cross the white line we'll go out and do what we need to do for this great club."

The former Ebbsfleet United man revealed it's always difficult to see players move on to pastures new, especially friends like Nunn.

The right-back has opted to join National League South outfit Billericay Town for the new term and Clark added: "That's the worst part of football when you see friends go. 'Nunny' is a great lad, a great leader to the boys last year and I'm sure he'll crack on where he is now.

"The new lads coming in have got to fill their boots and grab the shirt."

Clark is however pleased to be back training and feels the new-look squad is pulling in the same direction already.

"It's really good to be back, it's the toughest part of any player's season, but to be fair to all the boys we're getting through it and sticking at it together.

"As tough as it is, it will only benefit us during the season. The new lads that have come in are all good lads, obviously the boys from last season as well, who all know each other, so it's about gelling together which I'm sure we'll do over the next couple of weeks.

"Everyone is pushing each other with the running, you're looking at whoever is playing in your position or alongside you and you want to push each other."

The defender is now excited to get back out on the pitch for pre-season friendlies, adding: "It will be nice to get a few games under our belts, we've got some nice pre-season friendlies coming up, and a couple of big teams.

"We've got West Ham, Southend and Charlton."