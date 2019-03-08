Croll delighted to link up with Daggers for the first week of pre-season

Luke Croll during his time with Crystal Palace (Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

New Dagenham & Redbridge Luke Croll was delighted to get a deal done during the first week of pre-season training.

The 24-year-old has joined the Daggers on a one-year deal following his release from League Two side Exeter City.

And the former Crystal Palace youngster says he is enjoying his time at the club already after linking up with the squad for training.

"I'm really happy that the deal has been done, it's nice that I've been able to start pre-season with the boys and I'm not a few weeks behind as I know it can catch up on you," Croll told DaggersTV.

"I'm happy, the boys have been class, there are a lot of new lads but everyone seems to get on, so I'm looking forward to the season."

The former Plymouth Argyle loanee is now excited to progress with his career by working under the management team of Peter Taylor, Terry Harris and Jody Brown.

"Progressing with my football is something that is key to me and after meeting the gaffer, it was pretty much a no-brainer," he added.

"I'd met a few people, but he was really someone who clicked with me, and I've heard nothing but good things about him.

"I would like to thank Exeter for what they've done for me for the last three years, but now I'm a Dagenham player and I just want to kick on."

The defender is also confident he can bring something unique to the team although he feels everyone in the squad will have to play their part.

"I think I have something different, I have a left foot, which is rare. A left-sided centre half is also very rare," he added.

"I think all of the boys will each add our own little bit, but it will be very much a team thing this season."

Croll is also hoping his time at Premier League side Crystal Palace can stand him in good stead this campaign.

"I loved my time at Crystal Palace, I was there from the age of nine until I was 22," he said.

"I was training with great players, day in and day out, learning a lot from senior pros, not only senior pros but players that have done it at the highest level.

"I like to remind myself what I was taught there and try adding it into my game. I'm still quite young for a centre half, but I'm 24 I'm not a kid anymore so I've got to step up and play my part."