Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Former Dagger defender Davey joins Hartford Athletic

PUBLISHED: 12:18 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 15 July 2019

Alex Davey (left) and Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Alex Davey (left) and Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Former Dagenham & Redbridge defender Alex Davey has joined Hartford Athletic following his release from the club.

The 24-year-old has joined Athletic, who play in the USL Championship, after a year full of injuries and lack of first-team football.

The former Chelsea youngster made just 10 appearances for the Daggers last term, most of which came in the early part of the National League campaign.

You may also want to watch:

Davey spent eight years in Chelsea youth academy, winning the FA Youth Cup in 2012.

After earning a professional contract in July of that year, Davey made numerous appearances for Chelsea's U-21 side and led the squad to the 2014 under-21 Premier League title.

He then spent three seasons on various loan deals including to Peterborough United before departing the Blues in the spring of 2017.

Following his release he joined Cheltenham Town but ended up joining Boreham Wood in January to finish the 2017/18 season.

The defender then joined the Daggers for last season but now takes up a new adventure in America.

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Barking and Dagenham council says it’s seeing results with money advice service

The council's money and housing advice service is located in the Barking Learning Centre (pictured) and Dagenham Library. Picture: Ken Mears.

Revealed: The noisiest streets in Barking and Dagenham

Colin Platt was fined for having a noisy 50th birthday party. Picture: COLIN PLATT

Recorder letters: Thanks to rescuers at station, Brexit, new school and Alzheimer’s thanks

Dave Tanner fell off his bicycle and was helped near Chadwell Heath station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Man, 20, arrested after police pursuit in Dagenham ends with car crash

A police pursuit in Dagenham ended on Fitzstephen Road. Picture: Abbie Rose O'Mara

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Barking and Dagenham council says it’s seeing results with money advice service

The council's money and housing advice service is located in the Barking Learning Centre (pictured) and Dagenham Library. Picture: Ken Mears.

Revealed: The noisiest streets in Barking and Dagenham

Colin Platt was fined for having a noisy 50th birthday party. Picture: COLIN PLATT

Recorder letters: Thanks to rescuers at station, Brexit, new school and Alzheimer’s thanks

Dave Tanner fell off his bicycle and was helped near Chadwell Heath station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Man, 20, arrested after police pursuit in Dagenham ends with car crash

A police pursuit in Dagenham ended on Fitzstephen Road. Picture: Abbie Rose O'Mara

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Former Dagger defender Davey joins Hartford Athletic

Alex Davey (left) and Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

24-hour challenge among last week’s events for Barking Roadrunners

Barking Roadrunners competed in the 24-hour Spitfire Scramble. Picture: BRR

Daggers coach Brown impressed by squad togetherness

Dagenham & Redbridge players celebrate Chike Kandi's goal against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Five-star Siddle edges Essex closer to another win

Peter Siddle celebrates a wicket with Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Brothels and drug dealing among priorities for new council-funded police team

Barking and Dagenham Council is funding a new police team. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists