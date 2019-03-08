Former Dagger defender Davey joins Hartford Athletic

Former Dagenham & Redbridge defender Alex Davey has joined Hartford Athletic following his release from the club.

The 24-year-old has joined Athletic, who play in the USL Championship, after a year full of injuries and lack of first-team football.

The former Chelsea youngster made just 10 appearances for the Daggers last term, most of which came in the early part of the National League campaign.

Davey spent eight years in Chelsea youth academy, winning the FA Youth Cup in 2012.

After earning a professional contract in July of that year, Davey made numerous appearances for Chelsea's U-21 side and led the squad to the 2014 under-21 Premier League title.

He then spent three seasons on various loan deals including to Peterborough United before departing the Blues in the spring of 2017.

Following his release he joined Cheltenham Town but ended up joining Boreham Wood in January to finish the 2017/18 season.

The defender then joined the Daggers for last season but now takes up a new adventure in America.