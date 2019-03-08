National League: Dover Athletic 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 2

Dagenham & Redbridge bounced back from their opening-day defeat at home to Woking to bank their first points of the National League season with success at Dover.

Peter Taylor made three changes to the side beaten 2-0 by the Cards at Victoria Road on Saturday as Matt Robinson, James Dobson and Joan Luque came into the line-up.

And barely a minute had been played when Joe Quigley found the back of the net but had it ruled out for offside.

Elliot Justham saved well from a Dover free-kick soon after, but the visitors were inches away from taking the lead on 14 minutes when Luque hit the post and Angelo Balanta fired wide from the rebound.

Kenny Clark and Bagasan Graham did well to deny Ineh Effiong on two separate occasions midway through the first half and Daggers opened the scoring on 26 minutes when Luque beat his man and cut the ball back for Balanta to provide a powerful finish.

Dobson saw a free-kick well saved, with Luque having an effort cleared off the line before Dover drew level through Alfie Pavey's header on 37 minutes.

Effiong lifted a free-kick over the crossbar with Justham stranded on the stroke of half time, then forced the Daggers keeper to save with his feet from a tight angle seven minutes into the second half.

But the visitors regained the lead on 53 minutes when Balanta was fouled by former Daggers captain Scott Doe, who was booked, and Mitch Brundle converted from the spot against his old club.

Dover made a double change before the hour, as Ricky Modeste and Nassim L'Ghoul replaced Jack Munns and Pavey, with Steven Rigg on for Effiong a few minutes later.

But Luque showed great pace once again on the left, only to fail to find a Daggers teammate in the box, then saw another cross just evade Balanta.

Luque and Balanta made way for Reece Grant and Will Wright with 19 minutes left and Dobson had a powerful shot deflected behind, with Grant just unable to get his header on target from the corner.

But Daggers needed Andrew Eleftheriou to make a timely intervention and clear a dangerous cross at the far post as Dover began to look dangerous in search of another equaliser.

And good defending by Graham allowed Justham to collect the ball and clear downfield, before more panic in the Daggers box after the keeper lost his grip on the ball.

Harry Phipps was sent on for Dobson with only two minutes left as Daggers looked to hold onto their advantage through four minutes of stoppage time.

Rigg fired over for Dover in the first of them, before Brundle was denied his second of the night at the other end by Lee Worgan.

And Dover's last-gasp hopes from a free-kick, with Worgan joining the attack, came to nothing as the ball went straight out for a goal kick.

Dagenham: Justham, Eleftheriou, Clark, Croll, Graham, Brundle, Robinson, Dobson (Phipps 88), Balanta (Wright 71), Luque (Grant 71), Quigley.

Unused subs: Wood, McQueen.