PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 January 2019

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Archant

West Ham United will hope to avoid becoming victims of an FA Cup shock when they visit Sky Bet League One strugglers Wimbledon in the fourth round on Saturday.

The Hammers endured a difficult time at Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend, with Manuel Pellegrini’s men losing 2-1 on the South Coast.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, will hope to return to winning ways in the Vanarama National League when they welcome John Still’s Maidstone United.

The O’s were beaten 2-0 at Ebbsfleet United last Saturday, but Justin Edinburgh’s men remain top of the table, if only on points difference from Solihull Moors.

And Dagenham & Redbridge will look to put further distance between themselves and the league’s bottom four when they entertain Aldershot Town.

Peter Taylor’s grabbed their first win of 2019 last weekend with Nathan Smith, Conor Wilkinson and Lamar Reynolds on target in a 3-0 success at Maidstone.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football Podcast.

Don’t forget – you can now find the show on Spotify, as well as on Audioboom and any podcast catcher you use.

