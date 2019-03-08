Adeloye fires Daggers to success at Ebbsfleet

Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal against Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Vanarama National League: Ebbsfleet United 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge made mathematically certain of their place in the Vanarama National League against next season with a 1-0 success at Ebbsfleet United.

The Essex club held the lead at the interval thanks to a goal from the recalled Tomi Adeloye.

The second half was more of a test for the Victoria Road side as the Fleet pushed for an equaliser, but the away defence held firm to deny the hosts.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor made three changes to his XI following last weekend’s draw at home to Barrow, with Matt Robinson, Chike Kandi and Adeloye all recalled.

Corey Whitely of Ebbsfleet United and Doug Loft of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Corey Whitely of Ebbsfleet United and Doug Loft of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Conor Wilkinson and Jack Munns dropped to the bench, while skipper Ben Nunn missed out altogether.

With Nunn absent from the matchday squad, former Fleet defender Kenny Clark was handed the armband on the return to his old stamping ground.

There were some familiar faces in the home squad, with Corey Whitely and Michael Cheek both starting against their former employers.

The Essex club had the first real chance of the game in the 14th minute, with Nathan Smith’s ball finding Angelo Balanta, whose volley was straight at keeper Nathan Ashmore.

Taylor’s men were indebted to a great goalline clearance from Doug Loft four minutes later as the midfielder nodded Sam Magri’s header following a corner away from goal.

The Victoria Road outfit took the lead in the 24th minute, with Adeloye grabbing the opener.

A missed header on the halfway line from Sam Magri allowed the forward to race through on goal, before Adeloye showed great composure to slot past Ashmore.

Adeloye perhaps should have had a second 11 minutes later when Harfield’s cross across the box found him at the back post, but the forward’s header went wide of the target.

The Daggers attacker had another sight of goal with four minutes left in the half, but was expertly denied by Ashmore who made a terrific reaction save.

Adeloye was certainly making the most of his chance in the XI, forcing Ashmore into action again with a shot from the edge of the area in the 43rd minute.

That proved to be the last sight of goal for either side in the opening half, with the Essex club still in front thanks to Adeloye’s goal.

The early moments of the second half saw the visitors’ goal put under mounting pressure, but Daggers were able to cope well by and large.

The Victoria Road outfit nearly had a second with 19 minutes remaining, but replacement Conor Wilkinson’s header was tipped over by Ashmore.

With two minutes left in the match, Fleet substitute Danny Kedwell saw a seemingly-goalbound effort from a corner deflected over the bar by team-mate Jack King.

That was the last real sight of goal for either side as Daggers held on for their first away win since January.

The Essex club will hope for more success on Friday when they play host to Eastleigh in the league.

Ebbsfleet (4-4-2): Ashmore; Wilson (Graham 64), King, Magri, Bush; Whitely, Payne, Rance (Drury 59), Weston; Cheek (Kedwell 46), Ugwu.

Subs: Winfield, Adams.

Dagenham (4-4-2): Justham; Wright, Onariase, Clark, Smith; Kandi (McQueen 78), Loft, Robinson, Harfield; Adeloye (Wilkinson 67), Balanta.

Subs: Moore (GK), Davey, Munns.

Attendance: 1,551.

Referee: Declan Bourne