Taylor wants Daggers to compete mission on Ebbsfleet trip

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge dribbles past Josh Granite of Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club can mathematically secure safety with positive result at Fleet on Saturday

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo) Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge can make certain of their place in the Vanarama National League on Saturday when they visit play-off hopefuls Ebbsfleet United.

With just four games to go this term, the Essex club are 10 points clear of Havant & Waterlooville who currently occupy the final spot in the relegation zone.

While Daggers head for the Fleet this weekend, the Hawks are due to make the trip to title-chasing Solihull Moors.

With just 12 points left to play for, the Victoria Road side only have to match Havant’s result to mathematically secure safety.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor is aware his side look well on course to beat the drop this term, but knows they need one last push to get over the line.

“We’d be incredibly unlucky to go down now, but we can’t celebrate yet,” said the former Leicester City boss.

“People may think that we’re wrong to celebrate staying up, but in our situation and given the season we’ve had, it would be fantastic if we stay up because relegation was on the cards.

“The boys have worked incredibly hard to get themselves in this position, but we could do with getting another point on Saturday and the teams in the relegation zone losing because then we will be safe.”

Should Daggers complete the job this weekend, it will allow them to play their final three games of the term without any real pressure.

Two of those matches are at Victoria Road, with the Essex club hosting Eastleigh on Good Friday and entertaining Solihull on April 27.

And with his side on the verge of safety heading into Saturday’s trip to Ebbsfleet, Taylor wants his team to get the job done as quickly as possible so they, and the fans, can enjoy the final few games of the campaign.

“I’m sure any Dagenham supporters out there are now a little bit happier with the situation after Saturday.

“Let’s get safe and then we can look forward to two games at home without any pressure on us — that would be nice.”

Daggers have already won once at Ebbsfleet this term, recording a 1-0 success in the first round of the Buildbase FA Trophy in December.

Angelo Balanta was on target for the Essex club that day and another goal on Saturday would certainly go down a treat.