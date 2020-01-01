Stunning Wright free-kick earns Daggers a draw at Ebbsfleet

Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet finds the net against Dagenham & Redbridge

National League: Ebbsfleet United 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019 Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge fought back to earn a 1-1 draw with a spectacular free-kick from Will Wright in the dying stages away to Ebbsfleet United.

Alex Reid opened the scoring early in the contest for Fleet but his goal was cancelled out wiht six minutes left thanks to Wright to leave both with a point at the Kuflink Stadium.

After the news of manager Peter Taylor being sacked following a 3-0 defeat to Bromley on the weekend, Terry Harris and Jody Brown, who take temporary charge made two changes to the starting line-up.

Loanee Ben House and Joan Luque returned to the team with Andrew Eleftheriou and Reece Grant dropping to the bench for the New Years Day clash.

Will Wright of Dagenham and Redbridge and Andre Blackman of Ebbsfleet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019 Will Wright of Dagenham and Redbridge and Andre Blackman of Ebbsfleet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

The Reading youngster House got straight at the hosts backline, beat his man, but failed to deliver a good cross into the box in the opening minute.

Will Wright then sent in a sneaky cross but it was deflected out for a corner by Fleet defender Jack King.

In the fourth minute of play Fleet attacker Alex Reid fired just wide of the post as he broke down the right flank after ball from left-back Andre Blackman.

Two minutes later the Stevenage loanee gave the hosts a 1-0 lead as he slotted home from a tight angle after a mix-up at the back between goalkeeper Elliot Justham and youngster Toby Stevenson.

Daggers did have a good chance to level the score in the 16th minute as Ebbsfleet goalkeeper Jordan Holmes mishit a clearance and it fell to Chike Kandi but the attacker lobbed it straight over the bar instead of taking a touch.

Will Wright tested Holmes with a left-footed effort, but the keeper holds on to it with ease, that was just after House tried his luck but his shot was comfortably held.

Daggers Luke Croll made a terrible back pass and almost sent Gozie Ugwu through on goal, but Justham cleared the ball of danger in the 33rd minute.

Three minutes later striker Ugwu outmuscled Manny Onariase, drove across the edge of the box, looks to shoot but scuffs it into the path of Reid but he was denied by Justham from point blank range.

After a slow start to the second-half the visitors came to life about 10 minutes in with former Leatherhead attacker Kandi going on a winding run and testing Holmes with a firm strike.

McQueen then went on a run of his own and eventually won a corner for the Daggers but they failed to create anything from it.

Ebbsfleet cleared the former Spurs youngster McQueen's shot away as he drove it towards the goal after Kandi laid the ball out to him on the right in the 66th minute.

Moments later Daggers Ben House cut inside and Fleet defender Tyler Cordner flew in out of nowhere to take the youngster and was lucky to only receive a yellow card.

Plenty of altercations occured in the next few minutes with Fleet goalkeeper Jordan Holmes being booked for his one with House as Daggers pushed on for an equaliser.

In the 78th minute Ayo Obileye drilled a shot from long range but it was deflected out for a corner although the hosts failed to make anything of it.

The visitors then levelled the score with just six minutes left in the match as defender Will Wright produced a stunning free-kick to curl a shot over the wall and beyond Holmes from the edge of the box.

Justham came to the rescue as he came racing out to deny Ugwu as Reid played him through with just two minutes left in the contest.

Ebbsfleet United: Holmes, Ekpiteta, King, Cordner, Blackman, Obileye, Payne, Sutherland (Adeloye 76), Goddard (Egan 65), Reid, Ugwu.

Unused subs: Palmer, Grimes, Umerah.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Clark (D.Wright 81), Stevenson (Quigley 73), Croll, Robinson, McQueen, Kandi, Luque (Grant 65), House.

Unused subs: Seaden and Eleftheriou.