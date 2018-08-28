Search

Ebbsfleet boss Hill says FA Trophy clash with Daggers didn’t go their way

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:25 19 December 2018

Ebbsfleet manager Garry Hill on the touchline at the Kuflink Stadium (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ebbsfleet manager Garry Hill on the touchline at the Kuflink Stadium (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ebbsfleet United manager Garry Hill felt it didn’t go their way as they crashed out of the FA Trophy to former club Dagenham & Redbridge.

Hill felt Fleet should have opened the scoring in a first half-hour of dominance but they were punished for not taking the chances on offer.

“I can’t come in after the game and knock the players in respect of effort or commitment or lack of creating chances,” said Hill.

“It just didn’t go our way – you have those days. We got punished from a bad goal from our point of view of defending.

“If you looked at the first 30 minutes of the game we could have been two or three up, we were very much in control of the game, no doubt about that.

“The first time they came into our half in 30 minutes, seemed like a long punt up field, it’s come off the top of Jack King’s head and Nathan Ashmore has made a decision, but he made it easy for the man.”

