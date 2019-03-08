Justham signs contract extension with Daggers

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Goalkeeper Elliot Justham has extended his contract with Dagenham & Redbridge until 2023.

The 29-year-old joined the Club in the summer of 2016 from Luton Town and has gone on to make 113 appearances for the east London club.

He was named as Daggers' Player of the Season for the 2018/19 season.

Speaking to the club, Justham said: "I'm absolutely delighted. It's been going on for a couple of weeks now.

"My future is here and I'm looking forward to it. The manager believes in me and so do the owners and everyone around the board.

"I'm very grateful, it's a big commitment from the club. The way I can give back is by performing on the pitch and that's what I plan to do."

Manager Peter Taylor said: "I'm absolutely delighted that we've signed him on a longer deal.

"He thoroughly deserves it, he's been absolutely outstanding from the minute I walked through the door."