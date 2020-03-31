Search

Former Daggers loanee Maguire-Drew says Darren Currie is his biggest influence

PUBLISHED: 10:30 31 March 2020

Jordan Maguire-Drew enjoyed a prolific loan spell with Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Jordan Maguire-Drew enjoyed a prolific loan spell with Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Former Dagenham & Redbridge loanee Jordan Maguire-Drew has revealed Darren Currie is the person to have had the biggest influence on his career.

The 22-year-old netted 14 goals during his loan spell at Victoria Road and helped Dagenham to a fifth-place finish in the National League where they eventually lost out to Forest Green Rovers in the play-off semi-finals.

And the youngster says the assistant manager during that time, Currie was influential, and gave him the tools to have a good season.

“The biggest person to influence my career that is not a family member is Darren Currie, the way he made me feel before a game and on the training pitch, he made me feel 10 feet tall and gave me the confidence and freedom to express myself,” Maguire-Drew admitted.

“When I was at Dagenham it proved that with the goals and assists that I got.”

Maguire-Drew is now at east London rivals Leyton Orient.

