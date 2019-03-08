Daggers end losing run with point at Fylde

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Vanarama National League: Fylde (Rowe 40) Dagenham & Redbridge 1 (Balanta 18)

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham & Redbridge ended a run of three straight defeats in the Vanarama National League with a 1-1 draw at Fylde.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor made three changes to his starting XI, with Nathan Smith, Ollie Harfield and Jack Munns all recalled.

Away stopper Elliot Justham was called into action in just the ninth minute, keeping out a stinging shot from Dan Bradley.

The Essex club then took the lead nine minutes later when Angelo Balanta struck from close range after Matt Robinson’s ball was deflected into his path.

With seven minutes remaining in the half, the Coasters drew level when Danny Rowe fired a free-kick from the edge of the area into the back of the net.

Neither keeper was troubled in the closing moments of the first half as the teams went into the break level at 1-1.

Daggers found themselves under pressure in the second half, but terrific defensive work from the Kenny Clark and Harfield prevented Justham from being called upon too often.

With nine minutes remaining, the Daggers custodian got down low to keep out a powerful shot from Bradley.

In the penultimate minute of normal time, the Coasters were reduced to 10 men when Neil Byrne was dismissed after picking up a second booking

Neither side could find a goal in the time that remained as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Daggers will look to build on the positives when they host Barrow on Saturday in their annual ‘Daggers Against Racism Day’.

Fylde: Lynch, Francis-Angol (Reid 65), Byrne, Tunnicliffe, Hardy (Walter 83), Croasdale, Rowe, Philliskirk, Bradley, Birch, Haughton (Burke 90+2).

Subs: Bond, Crawford.

Daggers: Justham, Nunn, Robinson, Clark, Kandi, Balanta (Adeloye 65), Wright, Munns (Phipps 71), Harfield, Onariase, Smith.

Subs: Moore (GK), Davey, Loft.

Referee: Tom Reeves.

Attendance: 1,275.