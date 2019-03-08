Goodliffe demands ‘massive response’ from Daggers at Fylde

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club make long trip north off back of three straight defeats in league

Ben Goodliffe says Dagenham & Redbridge must deliver the right response at Fylde in the Vanarama National League on Tuesday.

The Essex club head to the Millers on the run of three straight defeats in the league which has seen them fall to 20th in the table.

Immediately prior to their rotten form, the Victoria Road outfit delivered possibly their best display of the season in a 3-0 success at home to Bromley on March 9.

The highs of that day now seem a long time ago, but defender Goodliffe knows Daggers must improve fast as they look to make certain of their place in the division again next season.

The on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers man told the club website: “We need a massive reaction because we’ve lost our last three matches.

“We have to match Fylde and turn our form around because if we don’t turn it around, we could be in a fight to stay up.”

Goodliffe was speaking to the club website after Daggers were beaten 2-0 at Chesterfield on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, the Essex club conceded twice within the opening five minutes of the second period with Jonathan Smith and Scott Boden scoring for the Spireites.

It was a disappointing afternoon for the Victoria Road outfit as they fell to a third straight league defeat.

And Goodliffe admits Peter Taylor men were simply not good enough in the second half at the Proact Stadium.

“We were OK in spells in the first half, but we weren’t at it in the second half,” added the 20-year-old

“You could see that in the first five minutes of the second half when we let two goals in.

“We didn’t look like we were going to get any better in the second half and Chesterfield deserved their win.”