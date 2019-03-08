Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Goodliffe demands ‘massive response’ from Daggers at Fylde

PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 April 2019

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club make long trip north off back of three straight defeats in league

Ben Goodliffe says Dagenham & Redbridge must deliver the right response at Fylde in the Vanarama National League on Tuesday.

The Essex club head to the Millers on the run of three straight defeats in the league which has seen them fall to 20th in the table.

Immediately prior to their rotten form, the Victoria Road outfit delivered possibly their best display of the season in a 3-0 success at home to Bromley on March 9.

The highs of that day now seem a long time ago, but defender Goodliffe knows Daggers must improve fast as they look to make certain of their place in the division again next season.

The on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers man told the club website: “We need a massive reaction because we’ve lost our last three matches.

“We have to match Fylde and turn our form around because if we don’t turn it around, we could be in a fight to stay up.”

Goodliffe was speaking to the club website after Daggers were beaten 2-0 at Chesterfield on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, the Essex club conceded twice within the opening five minutes of the second period with Jonathan Smith and Scott Boden scoring for the Spireites.

It was a disappointing afternoon for the Victoria Road outfit as they fell to a third straight league defeat.

And Goodliffe admits Peter Taylor men were simply not good enough in the second half at the Proact Stadium.

“We were OK in spells in the first half, but we weren’t at it in the second half,” added the 20-year-old

“You could see that in the first five minutes of the second half when we let two goals in.

“We didn’t look like we were going to get any better in the second half and Chesterfield deserved their win.”

Related articles

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Dagenham crash

A motorycylist has died in a crash on New Rod, Dagenham. Pic: Google.

Tributes as ex-boxer Vinny Mitchell killed in Dagenham motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Police appeal after man hit by lorry in Dagenham dies in hospital

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry in Valence Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Man stabbed in the legs in Dagenham

A man was found stabbed in Salisbury Road, Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE

A13 crash Wennington: Three people taken to hospital

Essex Police attended a car crash on the A13 between Wennington and Ferry Lane on Tuesday, April 2. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Dagenham crash

A motorycylist has died in a crash on New Rod, Dagenham. Pic: Google.

Tributes as ex-boxer Vinny Mitchell killed in Dagenham motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Police appeal after man hit by lorry in Dagenham dies in hospital

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry in Valence Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Man stabbed in the legs in Dagenham

A man was found stabbed in Salisbury Road, Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE

A13 crash Wennington: Three people taken to hospital

Essex Police attended a car crash on the A13 between Wennington and Ferry Lane on Tuesday, April 2. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Goodliffe demands ‘massive response’ from Daggers at Fylde

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Moreland gutted Barking lose out in final home game of season

Action from Barking against Chelmsford in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Hammers sink to new home low with an embarrassingly dreadful loss to Everton

West Ham United's Issa Diop (centre) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) appears dejected after Everton's Bernard (not pictured) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Barking & Dagenham girls share Essex 7-a-side title

Barking & Dagenham's Miquellah Meade on the ball against Thurrock

Dagenham youngsters on top form as club put on thrilling show at Roundhouse venue

Dagenham BC hosted a show at the Roundhouse on Sunday (pic: Dagenham BC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists