Taylor happy with improvements from Daggers at Fylde

Peter Taylor was pleased with the improvements from Dagenham & Redbridge in their 1-1 draw at Fylde in the Vanarama National League.

The Essex club ended a run of three straight defeats in the league with a hard-earned point away to the promotion-chasing Coasters.

The Victoria Road outfit had suffered disappointment on Saturday as they lost 2-0 away to Chesterfield for a display which drew plenty of criticism from the fans.

And Daggers boss Taylor was delighted with how his side responded to that loss by turning in a much-improved display against Fylde.

Speaking to the club website, the 66-year-old said: “The boys were under a little bit of pressure because of the way we finished in the second half at Chesterfield.

“The first-half display against Chesterfield was excellent, but we were poor in the second half.

“The players had to do something at Fylde and show us a response. To a man, the players showed everybody that they cared.”

Against Fylde, Daggers took the lead in the 18th minute when Angelo Balanta struck after Matt Robinson’s pass was deflected into the forward’s path.

The Coasters drew level four minutes before the break, however, when Danny Rowe put a free-kick from the edge of the area into the back of the net.

The Essex club were put under plenty of pressure in the second half, but the defence, and Kenny Clark in particular, held firm to deny their hosts a second.

And reflecting on the performance on the whole, Taylor was content with what he saw from the Victoria Road outfit in Lancashire.

“There were some good things about our performance and it was nice to get the first goal, but I’m disappointed with the goal we conceded,” he addd.

“Our wall for their free-kick should have been stronger and wider.

“I said to them at half-time that at 1-1, we needed to hang in there in the second half and work as a unit, which they did.

“There are times when you’re going to play great and times when you’re not going to play great, but all you can ask for is team spirit and we certainly had that.”