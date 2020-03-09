Search

Zakuani unlikely to play for Daggers again this season and will have surgery on ankle

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 March 2020

Gabriel Zakuani of Dagenham & Redbridge leaves the field with an ankle injury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Gabriel Zakuani of Dagenham & Redbridge leaves the field with an ankle injury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Gabriel Zakuani will have surgery on his injured ankle this month and is unlikely to play for Dagenham & Redbridge again this season.

The 33-year-old was signed by Daryl McMahon soon after he was appointed manager but rolled his ankle during his league debut for the Daggers against Notts County.

Zakuani's contract only runs until the end of the season and McMahon admits it will be a case of waiting to see what his future holds.

"He's going to have surgery on that and then we'll go from there," McMahon said.

"We'll see what the surgeon finds when he goes in there. He's got some stuff going on with his ankle that we need to find out exactly what it is.

"Then we'll go from there."

Zakuani has previously played for Peterborough United, Leyton Orient, Northampton Town and Gillingham and captained the DR Congo.

Harold Odametey also remains out for the Daggers.

