Gap between Daggers and bottom four cut to two points after six National League games go ahead
PUBLISHED: 10:50 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 16 March 2020
Despite Dagenham & Redbridge's trip to Woking being postponed due the outbreak of coronavirus, six National League games still went ahead on Saturday.
The gap between the Daggers and the bottom four was cut to two points as Ebbsfleet United picked up a 1-0 away win at Halifax Town thanks to Gozie Ugwu's goal.
Maidenhead United now sit third from bottom after they lost 2-1 at home to Stockport County with goals from Ash Palmer and Liam McAlinden cancelling out Ody Alfa's opener.
After beating the Daggers last Tuesday, Fylde made it back-to-back wins by beating Aldershot Town at home 1-0 and despite being second from bottom are now just five points behind Dagenham.
Eastleigh, who are two points and one place above the Daggers, were thumped 4-0 by Notts County.
Elsewhere, Sutton United v Hartlepool and Dover Athletic v Chesterfield both finished 1-1.