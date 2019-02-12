Gateshead boss Clark delighted with Daggers victory

Gateshead manager Ben Clark during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Gateshead manager Ben Clark was delighted to see his side seal a 2-0 win over Dagenham & Redbridge – despite not putting in their best performance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aynsley Pears of Gateshead during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019 Aynsley Pears of Gateshead during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

The Heed moved up to sixth in the National League table thanks to a brace from Steven Rigg at Victoria Road.

“I’m delighted with the win; I’m delighted with the performance,” Clark told the Gateshead club website.

“I would say we weren’t at our best but as a manager it’s very pleasing when you’re not at your best to still get a win.”

Clark also heaped praise on his goalkeeper Aynsley Pears who denied a penalty from Conor Wilkinson in the 71st minute of the match, adding: “Got to mention the goalkeeper again. ‘Pearsy’ faced a one on one when there wasn’t much in the game.

“They got a penalty in the second half and he saved it, even in the 90th minute his pride and desire to keep a clean sheet was great, and he made a good save at the end.”