Gateshead boss Clark delighted with Daggers victory

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 February 2019

Gateshead manager Ben Clark during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

Gateshead manager Ben Clark during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

Gateshead manager Ben Clark was delighted to see his side seal a 2-0 win over Dagenham & Redbridge – despite not putting in their best performance.

Aynsley Pears of Gateshead during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

The Heed moved up to sixth in the National League table thanks to a brace from Steven Rigg at Victoria Road.

“I’m delighted with the win; I’m delighted with the performance,” Clark told the Gateshead club website.

“I would say we weren’t at our best but as a manager it’s very pleasing when you’re not at your best to still get a win.”

Clark also heaped praise on his goalkeeper Aynsley Pears who denied a penalty from Conor Wilkinson in the 71st minute of the match, adding: “Got to mention the goalkeeper again. ‘Pearsy’ faced a one on one when there wasn’t much in the game.

“They got a penalty in the second half and he saved it, even in the 90th minute his pride and desire to keep a clean sheet was great, and he made a good save at the end.”

