National League: Halifax Town 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Daggers boss Peter Taylor (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge crashed to a narrow defeat against early National League pacesetters Halifax Town.

A first-half goal from Liam McAlinden sealed the three points for the hosts at the Shay in a hard-fought battle.

Manager Peter Taylor named an unchanged starting line-up from the side that sealed a 2-1 victory away to Dover Athletic on Tuesday evening.

The first real glimpse of a goal in the match came in the 13th minute when Tobi Sho-Silva was denied by captain Kenny Clark, who won his tackle against the forward and the ball ended up back in the arms of goalkeeper Elliott Justham.

But three minutes later the Shaymen broke the deadlock as McAlinden smashed a rebound home after Cameron King was allowed the time to shoot on the edge of the area.

Both sides battled hard but it wasn't until the 32nd minute when the next chance came as Matty Brown headed over from close ranger before Daggers had a chance of their own.

Former Boreham Wood attacker Angelo Balanta found space in the area, but his header from a good Andrew Eleftheriou delivery was nodded wide.

A mistake from left-back Bagasan Graham almost made it 2-0 to the hosts as he gifted King a chance but thankfully Justham saved his effort in the 40th minute.

Dagenham almost managed to nab an equaliser just before half-time as Balanta teed up James Dobson. But the former Sutton United winger narrowly fired wide of the target.

In the 57th minute after a slow start to the second-half the hosts saw King break into the box, but his floated cross evaded everyone at the back post.

Four minutes later Daggers striker Joe Quigley missed a great chance as he couldn't connect with the ball at the back post with the goal gaping after a brilliant bit of work by Dobson to set him up.

In the 76th minute Pete Wild's side almost put the game to bed but former Dover man Sho-Silva couldn't quite get on the end of a ball across the face of goal.

Halifax Town: Johnson, Duckworth, Binnon-Williams, Clarke, Brown, Allen, King (Earing 70), Sho-Silva, Staunton, McAlinden (J.King 60), Maher (Nolan 68). Unused subs: Appleyard, Odelusi.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Eleftheriou (McQueen 68), Clark, Croll, Graham, Brundle, Robinson, Dobson (Wright 61), Balanta, Luque (Grant 61), Quigley. Unused subs: Wood, Phipps.