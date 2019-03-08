Harfield feels first full season with Dagenham has taught him plenty

Ollie Harfield of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Midfielder looks to be ending up-and-down term strong after netting opener in win over Eastleigh last weekend

Ollie Harfield says he has learned a lot about the professional game in his first term with Dagenham & Redbridge in the Vanarama National League.

The 21-year-old moved to the Essex club last summer after being released by Premier League side Bournemouth.

Harfield has certainly had something of a mixed campaign with the Essex club, having seen his 28 league appearances split evenly between the starting XI and as a substitute.

The former Cherries man looks to be ending the term strong, though, having started in both of the recent successes over top-half sides Ebbsfleet United and Eastleigh.

And on reflection, Harfield says there is plenty for him to take on board from his first term with Daggers.

Speaking after the win over Eastleigh on Good Friday, Harfield said: “It's been an up-and-down season for myself, but it's been my first real season in senior football.

“To make over 30 appearances in all competition is something I'm happy with, but I want to push on next season.

“A big thing in football is about dealing with disappointments and when you get your chance in the team, you have to take it.”

As well as been used as a starter and a substitute in equal measure, Harfield's game time has come in a variety of positions.

Despite being billed as a left-back when he joined, the 21-year-old has also featured at left wing-back, left midfield, right midfield, central midfield and left wing for Daggers.

The utility man says he is happy to fill in where required for the Essex club, though did admit he favours being down the left flank where he can put his dominant foot to better use.

“I don't mind playing anywhere as long as I'm on the pitch which is the main thing, but I'm most comfortable anywhere down the left,” he added.

“I'm happy to be picked and then it's about getting on with it.”

As for that win over Eastleigh, Harfield opened the scoring for Daggers with his first goal for the club following his summer move.

And it's safe to say the 21-year-old enjoyed it, with Harfield commeting: “It was my first goal as a professional, so it was a good feeling.

“It was a good performance from both myself and the team, which was good too.”