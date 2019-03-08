Harfield turns Daggers contract extension down

Ollie Harfield of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ollie Harfield has turned down a new contract offer from Dagenham & Redbridge after being offered an extension.

The 21-year-old, who made 29 appearances for Daggers last season, finding the net once has opted to seek a new challenge ahead of the 2019/20 season after it was revealed he had been offered a new deal as part of the retained list.

The youngster found himself in and out of the line-up throughout the campaign, playing in a number of different positions, and will now hope for more consistent pitch time.

Harfield tweeted: "I would like to thank everyone at Dagenham & Redbridge, the manager, players and all the fans who were great throughout the season.

"Was a pleasure playing for the club.

"A tough year for all but personally learnt and developed a lot.

"I wish you all the best for the future."