Harfield turns Daggers contract extension down
PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 May 2019
Ollie Harfield has turned down a new contract offer from Dagenham & Redbridge after being offered an extension.
The 21-year-old, who made 29 appearances for Daggers last season, finding the net once has opted to seek a new challenge ahead of the 2019/20 season after it was revealed he had been offered a new deal as part of the retained list.
The youngster found himself in and out of the line-up throughout the campaign, playing in a number of different positions, and will now hope for more consistent pitch time.
Harfield tweeted: "I would like to thank everyone at Dagenham & Redbridge, the manager, players and all the fans who were great throughout the season.
"Was a pleasure playing for the club.
"A tough year for all but personally learnt and developed a lot.
"I wish you all the best for the future."