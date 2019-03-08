Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harfield turns Daggers contract extension down

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 May 2019

Ollie Harfield of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ollie Harfield of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ollie Harfield has turned down a new contract offer from Dagenham & Redbridge after being offered an extension.

The 21-year-old, who made 29 appearances for Daggers last season, finding the net once has opted to seek a new challenge ahead of the 2019/20 season after it was revealed he had been offered a new deal as part of the retained list.

The youngster found himself in and out of the line-up throughout the campaign, playing in a number of different positions, and will now hope for more consistent pitch time.

You may also want to watch:

Harfield tweeted: "I would like to thank everyone at Dagenham & Redbridge, the manager, players and all the fans who were great throughout the season.

"Was a pleasure playing for the club.

"A tough year for all but personally learnt and developed a lot.

"I wish you all the best for the future."

Most Read

Good Samaritan from Romford rescues Devon teenager who was robbed in Barking

Linda Evans came to Melissa Watson's rescue. Picture: Luke Acton.

Barking teenager is charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney, who died after being stabbed in a Harold Hill park. Picture: Met Police

Woman arrested after man left fighting for life near A13 in Barking

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with head injuries in Gascoigne Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Single mum speaks out after home burgled as she and her son slept upstairs

Karine Cumberbatch wants to warn neighbours to be on the alert after her home was burgled. Picture: K CUMBERBATCH

Barking man who hurled rape threat at pregnant woman avoids jail

Daniel Serra, from Barking, launched his verbal attack at West Horndon station. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Good Samaritan from Romford rescues Devon teenager who was robbed in Barking

Linda Evans came to Melissa Watson's rescue. Picture: Luke Acton.

Barking teenager is charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney, who died after being stabbed in a Harold Hill park. Picture: Met Police

Woman arrested after man left fighting for life near A13 in Barking

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with head injuries in Gascoigne Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Single mum speaks out after home burgled as she and her son slept upstairs

Karine Cumberbatch wants to warn neighbours to be on the alert after her home was burgled. Picture: K CUMBERBATCH

Barking man who hurled rape threat at pregnant woman avoids jail

Daniel Serra, from Barking, launched his verbal attack at West Horndon station. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Scintilla hit number one

Scintilla CC face the camera (Pic: Scintilla CC)

Harfield turns Daggers contract extension down

Ollie Harfield of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Football: Seven-up Barking & Dagenham girls hit top spot

Barking & Dagenham's Kaltrina Ibrahimi

Cricket: Bopara pleased with Essex start

Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th May 2019

Firefighters called to Barking blaze

Firefighters have been called to Estuary Close, Barking. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists