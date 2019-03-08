Harold happy to help Daggers extend run

Harold Odametey of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Daggers midfielder Harold Odametey was happy to help the club extend their unbeaten run to 11 matches with a 1-1 draw against Barnet on Saturday.

Odametey came into the starting line-up to face the Bees at Victoria Road and combined well with Matt Robinson in central midfield.

And he felt it was a good display from Peter Taylor's men, saying: "Matt's a good player. I'm just happy to come in and do my job and fit in to be honest with you.

"We battled. I felt like we dominated the first half, we could've taken more of our chances. They came back in the second half, we were more resilient, it was a good 90 by everybody to be honest."

Daggers hit the crossbar twice, before Angelo Balanta gave them the lead on 40 minutes. But Josh Walker levelled less than two minutes later.

Odametey added: "We were a bit unlucky and with the goal, I think we could've been a bit less naïve, but the team gave everything, we created some chances and should've won."