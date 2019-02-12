Adeloye hopes to keep place in starting XI for Daggers at Harrogate

Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge and Dale Bennett of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Striker made first league start since November 3 for Essex club last weekend

Tomi Adeloye was pleased to come in for the cold for Dagenham & Redbridge last weekend — and hopes he has done enough to keep his starting berth for Saturday’s trip to Harrogate Town in the Vanarama National League.

Against Sutton United last Saturday, Adeloye was handed his first league start for the Essex club since the reverse fixture against the U’s on November 3.

Though he did not score, the 23-year-old certainly played his part in a 1-0 success for Peter Taylor’s men.

With Angelo Balanta out injured, Taylor had opted to give chances to Lamar Reynolds and Chike Kandi prior to starting Adeloye against Sutton.

And after ending his long wait for another league start, the former Hartlepool United man feels he made the most of his chance.

“I’m happy with how I played on Saturday, but it would have been nice to score in front of the fans and help the team,” he said.

“The win is the most important thing, though, and I’m happy with the win as well as the performance from the team.

“The manager told me I needed to work on my finishing and my confidence in front of goal.

“He wanted me to keep getting into good positions because he told me that’s one thing I’m quite good at.

“It’s just little things as a striker that you know you should do and I agree with the manager that I wasn’t doing it as much, so I understand why I found myself out of the team.”

During his time out of the first-team picture, Adeloye still remained a favourite among the Daggers fans.

Many took to social media to urge Taylor to give the forward a chance, with some suggesting they would rather see the club release him than continue to stall Adeloye’s progress.

And after making his long awaited return to first-team action in the win over Sutton, the 23-year-old thanked the fans for their support during his time out of the starting XI.

“I’m happy that the fans have taken to me and I’ll just keep doing what I can when I pull on the shirt,” he added.

“All the fans are all there for the club and I really appreciate their support, being behind me and wanting me to do well here.

“It’s a big bonus for me, so I’ll keep doing what I can do when I pull on the shirt.”