Daggers aim to deliver blow to Harrogate’s play-off push

Conor Wilkinson celebrates his winner for Dagenham & Redbridge in front of the Sutton United fans

Peter Taylor is confident Dagenham & Redbridge can deliver another blow to a promotion hopeful when they visit play-off chasers Harrogate Town in the Vanarama National League on Saturday.

Last weekend saw the Essex club record just a second win in their last nine matches with a 1-0 success at home to Sutton United.

The U’s had started last weekend in the top seven, but dropped out of the play-off places as a result of their defeat to Daggers.

Harrogate made the most of United’s misfortune, moving into the play-off places following a 1-0 success at relegation-threatened Chesterfield.

But Daggers boss Taylor believes his team have it in them to grab a second win over a play-off hopeful in as many weeks and get the better of Town on Saturday.

Speaking after the win over Sutton, Taylor said: “I was very impressed with Harrogate (when we beat them in October) and thought they were one of the best teams we’ve faced at home this season.

“It’s an artificial surface which will be something our players will have to adjust to.

“Harrogate had a good win last weekend, but we had one too.”

Last weekend’s victory over Sutton was certainly a welcome one for Daggers, who sat just five points above the bottom four before kick-off.

Success saw them open up a seven-point gap over the relegation zone on Saturday night and move to within eight of the magical 50-point mark.

Daggers will hope to wrap up survival as swiftly as possible to start planning for next season and Taylor is aware how vital it is to build on last weekend’s success.

“Everybody knew how important it was to get the win against Sutton,” added the 66-year-old.

“We’d had a fantastic run before Christmas, then hadn’t won for a month prior to Saturday. We’d lost our last two matches and were desperate to get back to winning ways.

“Now we have 42 points and all of a sudden, you can see that tunnel and think you can get to 50 points.

“We’ve still got some big games to go, but we’ve given ourselves a great chance of staying up.”