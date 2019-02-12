Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Daggers aim to deliver blow to Harrogate’s play-off push

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 March 2019

Conor Wilkinson celebrates his winner for Dagenham & Redbridge in front of the Sutton United fans (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Conor Wilkinson celebrates his winner for Dagenham & Redbridge in front of the Sutton United fans (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club collected a 1-0 success at home to Sutton United last weekend

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Peter Taylor is confident Dagenham & Redbridge can deliver another blow to a promotion hopeful when they visit play-off chasers Harrogate Town in the Vanarama National League on Saturday.

Last weekend saw the Essex club record just a second win in their last nine matches with a 1-0 success at home to Sutton United.

The U’s had started last weekend in the top seven, but dropped out of the play-off places as a result of their defeat to Daggers.

Harrogate made the most of United’s misfortune, moving into the play-off places following a 1-0 success at relegation-threatened Chesterfield.

But Daggers boss Taylor believes his team have it in them to grab a second win over a play-off hopeful in as many weeks and get the better of Town on Saturday.

Speaking after the win over Sutton, Taylor said: “I was very impressed with Harrogate (when we beat them in October) and thought they were one of the best teams we’ve faced at home this season.

“It’s an artificial surface which will be something our players will have to adjust to.

“Harrogate had a good win last weekend, but we had one too.”

Last weekend’s victory over Sutton was certainly a welcome one for Daggers, who sat just five points above the bottom four before kick-off.

Success saw them open up a seven-point gap over the relegation zone on Saturday night and move to within eight of the magical 50-point mark.

Daggers will hope to wrap up survival as swiftly as possible to start planning for next season and Taylor is aware how vital it is to build on last weekend’s success.

“Everybody knew how important it was to get the win against Sutton,” added the 66-year-old.

“We’d had a fantastic run before Christmas, then hadn’t won for a month prior to Saturday. We’d lost our last two matches and were desperate to get back to winning ways.

“Now we have 42 points and all of a sudden, you can see that tunnel and think you can get to 50 points.

“We’ve still got some big games to go, but we’ve given ourselves a great chance of staying up.”

Related articles

Most Read

Fined: Company inside Asda Barking that sold undercooked chicken to customers

This undercooked chicken was sold to officers from Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture: LBBD

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles ordered to pay £98k for illegal church in Barking

The church, which is now closed, operated out of Ajax House in Hertford Road, Barking. Pic: Google

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Daytime sexual assault in Dagenham

Keppel Road, the scene of the sexual assault. Picture: Google.

Plans revealed for Barking station multi-million pound revamp

A computer generated image of the proposed concourse. Picture: Weston Williamson and Partners/c2c

Most Read

Fined: Company inside Asda Barking that sold undercooked chicken to customers

This undercooked chicken was sold to officers from Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture: LBBD

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles ordered to pay £98k for illegal church in Barking

The church, which is now closed, operated out of Ajax House in Hertford Road, Barking. Pic: Google

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Daytime sexual assault in Dagenham

Keppel Road, the scene of the sexual assault. Picture: Google.

Plans revealed for Barking station multi-million pound revamp

A computer generated image of the proposed concourse. Picture: Weston Williamson and Partners/c2c

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers aim to deliver blow to Harrogate’s play-off push

Conor Wilkinson celebrates his winner for Dagenham & Redbridge in front of the Sutton United fans (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase will be sentenced today

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill will be sentenced today. Pic: Met Police

Barking revealed as one of busiest postcodes for London’s Air Ambulance

London's Air Ambulance. Picture: Steve Poston

West Ham youngster steps into the big time with nerveless display

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (left) and West Ham United's Ben Johnson battle for the ball

Moreland hopes Barking can hit form with win at Millwall

Barking in action earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Martin Dutt)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists