National League: Harrogate Town 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Conor Wilkinson scored for Dagenham & Redbridge at Harrogate Town

Conor Wilkinson’s injury-time goal earned Daggers a point against play-off chasing Harrogate Town.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor looks on

Wilkinson converted a cross from Ollie Harfield to claim his 10th goal for the club and ensure a happy trip back to Essex for Peter Taylor’s men.

The first chance of the game at the CNG Stadium went the way of Daggers as Wilkinson found Liam Gordon on the wing, then met the resulting cross at the far post but could not get enough on the ball to trouble keeper James Belshaw.

The hosts went close on eight minutes as Mark Beck flicked the ball on for Jack Muldoon, who was denied by Elliot Justham, and Jack Emmett then saw a shot deflected behind for a corner.

Justham saved easily from Beck on 13 minutes, before Gordon headed the ball on for Tomi Adeloye, who went down in the box but had penalty appeals waved away.

Muldoon fired wide midway through the half, before Adeloye was fouled by Callum Howe and Wilkinson was crowded out at the resulting free-kick.

But Harrogate’s Beck had a shot blocked after Emmett slipped past Gordon on 33 minutes and left-back Warren Burrell missed the target with a powerful effort, before Muldoon fired against the inside of a post six minutes before half time.

Emmett sent a 30-yard effort narrowly over Justham’s crossbar moments later as the first half ended goalless.

Wilkinson combined well with Alex McQueen on the right at the start of the second half, but the final ball was too strong.

And Josh Falkingham was fouled by Doug Loft, before George Thomson’s free-kick was blocked by the Daggers defensive wall.

Harrogate opened the scoring on 55 minutes, though, as Howe slotted home after Justham had saved an initial effort.

And Munns saw a deflected attempt from fully 35 yards loop up into the hands of Belshaw, before Muldoon beat Manny Onariase and sent a powerful effort from a tight angle wide.

Daggers had their first notable chance of the second half on 65 minutes when the ball fell to Wilkinson, but his shot was comfortably saved by Belshaw.

And the home side went close to doubling their advantage on 74 minutes when Emmett played Muldoon through, only for him to slice his shot wide.

Loft was shown the first yellow card of the game four minutes later for a foul on Falkingham, then made way for Will Wright soon after.

And substitute Chike Kandi produced some good play on the left, sprinting away and sending a low ball goalwards which Belshaw proved equal to.

Kenny Clark had his name taken by referee Simeon Lucas with five minutes left, with substitute Harfield going close to levelling in the last minute of normal time when his low shot forced Belshaw into a good save.

But Daggers got their reward in the first minute of stoppage time as Harfield played a dangerous ball across the box for Wilkinson to slot home.

Harrogate had a chance to restore their lead from a free-kick, but Beck’s effort was too weak to trouble Justham as honours finished even.

Dagenham: Justham, Gordon, Clark, Onariase, Goodliffe, McQueen, Loft (Wright 80), Munns (Harfield 70), Robinson, Adeloye (Kandi 70), Wilkinson. Unused subs: Moore, Smith.

Attendance: 1,262.