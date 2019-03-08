Harrogate Town boss says a lack of determination cost them at Daggers

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver felt his side showed a lack of determination and that proved costly as they fell to a 4-2 defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge.

Harrogate players celebrate their second goal scored by Brendan Kiernan during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019 Harrogate players celebrate their second goal scored by Brendan Kiernan during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Town got off the mark in the seventh minute as a corner was headed in by Daggers attacker Angelo Balanta for an own goal before they also found themselves 2-1 up thanks to Brendan Kiernan after 24 minutes.

But goals from the hosts Mitch Brundle and a brace from Balanta left them with nothing to show for their efforts.

"The elite teams find a way, as were the best teams in our league last year, they were strong enough and determined enough to come a little disappointment," he said.

"We had 90 minutes to respond and show character within, but there was a distinct lack of it today (Saturday), and that's why we've let our supporters down.

"100 per cent that's my fault, I'm the manager and I probably won't sleep until I see the players again and can try my hardest to put it right."