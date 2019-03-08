Harrogate Town boss says a lack of determination cost them at Daggers
PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 August 2019
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver felt his side showed a lack of determination and that proved costly as they fell to a 4-2 defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge.
Town got off the mark in the seventh minute as a corner was headed in by Daggers attacker Angelo Balanta for an own goal before they also found themselves 2-1 up thanks to Brendan Kiernan after 24 minutes.
But goals from the hosts Mitch Brundle and a brace from Balanta left them with nothing to show for their efforts.
"The elite teams find a way, as were the best teams in our league last year, they were strong enough and determined enough to come a little disappointment," he said.
"We had 90 minutes to respond and show character within, but there was a distinct lack of it today (Saturday), and that's why we've let our supporters down.
"100 per cent that's my fault, I'm the manager and I probably won't sleep until I see the players again and can try my hardest to put it right."