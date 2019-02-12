Harrogate boss Weaver deflated after Daggers draw

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham scored in their 1-1 draw against Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver was left feeling deflated after conceding a 93rd minute goal to only bag a point against Dagenham & Redbridge.

Callum Howe opened the scoring in the 55th minute for Town before Conor Wilkinson netted his 10th goal of the season for the club to earn the Daggers a 1-1 draw at Wetherby Road on Saturday afternoon.

“You feel a little bit deflated because we were so to a fantastic three points backing up last weekend’s great display where we picked up three points at Chesterfield,” Weaver told Harrogate Town TV.

“You’re left a little bit flat, but we haven’t lost, we’ve won three, drawn one and lost one in the last five.

“We’re up in the form guide and we’ve got to pick ourselves up.

“It was psychological, I think we protected that one goal lead knowing that we hadn’t been ruthless enough in front of goal to finish them off when we had the opportunity to do so.

“We went into survival mode.”