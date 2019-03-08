Hartlepool boss Hignett admitted they deserved nothing at Daggers

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett admitted too many of his players were off-colour during Saturday's disappointing defeat to Dagenham & Redbridge.

The Pools boss didn't hide from the fact his team were second best against the Daggers and revealed his frustration at the manner of the goals conceded in the 3-1 reverse at Victoria Road.

"We were alright with the ball but it was the dirty bits of the game that we've been doing so well recently that we didn't do - the tracking back and the running," Hignett told Pools TV.

"They kept getting in and we didn't do anything about it. We didn't get close to anyone, go with runners or put a tackle in, so without the ball we were disappointing.

"Too many had an off-day and you can't carry players at this level. We carried too many today (Saturday) and we didn't deserve anything from the game.

"The second goal was embarrassing and then for the third we're all like statues."