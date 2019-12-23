Parkinson hails Hartlepool's patience in Daggers victory

Daggers goalkeeper Elliot Justham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hartlepool's assistant manager Joe Parkinson hailed the patience of the players as they wore down Dagenham & Redbridge in 1-0 win at Victoria Park on Saturday.

The goal came from an unlikely source 12 minutes from time and Parkinson said they were not sure it would come.

However, they kept going and a moment of brilliance from Tyler Hamilton set full-back Mark Kitching through to score his first Victoria Park goal for the club.

"It was a massive win and I'm made up for the lads," Parkinson told Pools TV.

"They worked tirelessly when Dagenham sat in and made it difficult for us but we dominated the game for the most part.

"We kept on going and just wanted something unexpected to happen and we got that with Mark Kitching's goal, which he fully deserved.

"Games like that can be difficult and you can get frustrated but you have to stay patient, move the ball quickly and stick to things you know work."