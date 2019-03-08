Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Daggers endure disastrous defeat at Havant

PUBLISHED: 21:47 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:47 12 March 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Vanarama National League: Havant & Waterlooville 3 (Rutherford 3, Harris 74, Lewis 90+2) Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Dagenham & Redbridge saw a four-game unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League come to an end with a disastrous 3-0 loss at relegation-threatened Havant & Waterlooville.

Despite recording a 3-0 success at home to Bromley on Saturday, Daggers boss Peter Taylor made three changes for the trip to Hampshire.

Top scorer Conor Wilkinson missed out with an injury sustained in training, while Jack Munns dropped to the bench and Doug Loft was left out of the matchday squad.

Chike Kandi, who had scored after coming off the bench in the previous two games, was restored to the starting XI, as were Matt Robinson and Ollie Harfield.

Unlike Saturday when they got off to a flying start with an early goal, the Essex club endured a nightmare opening as they fell behind in just the third minute.

Alfie Rutherford first got the better of skipper-for-the-night Nathan Smith, before slotting the ball into the net to give the Hawks the lead.

Taylor’s men looked to get back on level terms quickly, with Harfield denied by Ben Dudzinski after being found by Angelo Balanta in the 17th minute.

Havant nearly doubled their lead in the 22nd minute, with Joe Quigley narrowly heading over from a free-kick.

Rutherford went close again six minutes later, drawing a good save down low from Daggers stopper Elliot Justham.

With 14 minutes left in the half, Harfield narrowly curled wide from distance for the Victoria Road outfit.

Justham was then called upon again six minutes later, this time expertly keeping out a header from Tyler Cardner.

That ensured Daggers trailed by just a single goal at the break which offered hope of a comeback heading into the second half.

Taylor’s men huffed and puffed after the restart, but struggled to find a way through a resolute Hawks defence.

The inability to carve open the hosts proved costly as with 16 minutes left in the game, Havant doubled their advantage.

The Essex club were unable to properly deal with a corner into their box, allowing Ed Harris to take full advantage and hammer the ball into the roof of the net.

There was more woe to come in stoppage time for the Essex club as Theo Lewis scored from 25 yards in stoppage time.

There was also still time for Alex McQueen to be shown a red card for a poor tackle to round out an embarrassing night for the Essex club.

A brawl ensued involving players from both sides, with Havant’s Andreas Robinson also being given his marching orders.

Daggers now have 10 days until their next game against Dover Athletic and that may well be a blessing given how poorly they performed at Havant.

Havant: Dudzinski, Strugnell, Harris (Woodford 85), Fogden, Quigley (Rose 85), Carter (Lewis 73), Huggins, Robinson, Rutherford, Cordner, Paul.

Subs: Paterson, Jalloh.

Sent off: Robinson 90+3

Daggers: Justham, Gordon (Adeloye 63), Robinson (Phipps 74), McQueen, Kandi, Balanta (Munns 80), Goodliffe, Wright, Harfield, Onariase, Smith.

Subs: Moore (GK), Nunn.

Sent off: McQueen 90+3

Referee: Will Finnie.

Most Read

Woman dies after Barking house fire

A woman died on Sunday after a fire on Sherwood Gardens, Barking. A man and another woman were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Picture: Google.

Good Morning Dagenham: Market’s owner aiming to showcase industry on BBC documentary

Dagenham Sunday Market owner Frank Nash, front, with some of the film crew. Picture: Frank Nash

Appeal to find missing Barking woman

Rokshana Adbur from Barking was last seen on Saturday. Picture: MPS

Couple fined £2,500 after selling can of Fosters to 16-year-old

The shopkeeper and licence holder at Angel Store in Royal Parade, Dagenham, have been fined £2,645 for selling alcohol to an underaged boy. Picture: GOOGLE

A13 crash sees two lanes closed

A13 Goresbrooke interchange eastbound around where the accident happened. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Woman dies after Barking house fire

A woman died on Sunday after a fire on Sherwood Gardens, Barking. A man and another woman were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Picture: Google.

Good Morning Dagenham: Market’s owner aiming to showcase industry on BBC documentary

Dagenham Sunday Market owner Frank Nash, front, with some of the film crew. Picture: Frank Nash

Appeal to find missing Barking woman

Rokshana Adbur from Barking was last seen on Saturday. Picture: MPS

Couple fined £2,500 after selling can of Fosters to 16-year-old

The shopkeeper and licence holder at Angel Store in Royal Parade, Dagenham, have been fined £2,645 for selling alcohol to an underaged boy. Picture: GOOGLE

A13 crash sees two lanes closed

A13 Goresbrooke interchange eastbound around where the accident happened. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers endure disastrous defeat at Havant

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Moreland hails Barking’s display in success over Maldon

Action from Barking's victory over Maldon in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Taylor pleased Daggers remain on course to beat drop ahead of Havant trip

Dagenham & Redbridge players celebrate Angelo Balanta's opener against Bromley in the Vanarama National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Stephen Port: Filming starts of BBC drama about Barking serial killer

Stephen Port

Couple fined £2,500 after selling can of Fosters to 16-year-old

The shopkeeper and licence holder at Angel Store in Royal Parade, Dagenham, have been fined £2,645 for selling alcohol to an underaged boy. Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists