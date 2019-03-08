Daggers endure disastrous defeat at Havant

Vanarama National League: Havant & Waterlooville 3 (Rutherford 3, Harris 74, Lewis 90+2) Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Dagenham & Redbridge saw a four-game unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League come to an end with a disastrous 3-0 loss at relegation-threatened Havant & Waterlooville.

Despite recording a 3-0 success at home to Bromley on Saturday, Daggers boss Peter Taylor made three changes for the trip to Hampshire.

Top scorer Conor Wilkinson missed out with an injury sustained in training, while Jack Munns dropped to the bench and Doug Loft was left out of the matchday squad.

Chike Kandi, who had scored after coming off the bench in the previous two games, was restored to the starting XI, as were Matt Robinson and Ollie Harfield.

Unlike Saturday when they got off to a flying start with an early goal, the Essex club endured a nightmare opening as they fell behind in just the third minute.

Alfie Rutherford first got the better of skipper-for-the-night Nathan Smith, before slotting the ball into the net to give the Hawks the lead.

Taylor’s men looked to get back on level terms quickly, with Harfield denied by Ben Dudzinski after being found by Angelo Balanta in the 17th minute.

Havant nearly doubled their lead in the 22nd minute, with Joe Quigley narrowly heading over from a free-kick.

Rutherford went close again six minutes later, drawing a good save down low from Daggers stopper Elliot Justham.

With 14 minutes left in the half, Harfield narrowly curled wide from distance for the Victoria Road outfit.

Justham was then called upon again six minutes later, this time expertly keeping out a header from Tyler Cardner.

That ensured Daggers trailed by just a single goal at the break which offered hope of a comeback heading into the second half.

Taylor’s men huffed and puffed after the restart, but struggled to find a way through a resolute Hawks defence.

The inability to carve open the hosts proved costly as with 16 minutes left in the game, Havant doubled their advantage.

The Essex club were unable to properly deal with a corner into their box, allowing Ed Harris to take full advantage and hammer the ball into the roof of the net.

There was more woe to come in stoppage time for the Essex club as Theo Lewis scored from 25 yards in stoppage time.

There was also still time for Alex McQueen to be shown a red card for a poor tackle to round out an embarrassing night for the Essex club.

A brawl ensued involving players from both sides, with Havant’s Andreas Robinson also being given his marching orders.

Daggers now have 10 days until their next game against Dover Athletic and that may well be a blessing given how poorly they performed at Havant.

Havant: Dudzinski, Strugnell, Harris (Woodford 85), Fogden, Quigley (Rose 85), Carter (Lewis 73), Huggins, Robinson, Rutherford, Cordner, Paul.

Subs: Paterson, Jalloh.

Sent off: Robinson 90+3

Daggers: Justham, Gordon (Adeloye 63), Robinson (Phipps 74), McQueen, Kandi, Balanta (Munns 80), Goodliffe, Wright, Harfield, Onariase, Smith.

Subs: Moore (GK), Nunn.

Sent off: McQueen 90+3

Referee: Will Finnie.