Havant boss feels early goal was crucial in win over Daggers

Havant & Waterlooville manager Lee Bradbury is interviewed ahead of a match (pic: Nick Potts/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Hawks eased to a 3-0 success over Essex club on Tuesday night

Havant & Waterlooville boss Lee Bradbury believes their early goal against Dagenham & Redbridge gave them the confidence they needed to win 3-0 in the Vanarama National League clash.

Daggers endured a nightmare start away to the Hawks, conceding to Alfie Rutherford in just the third minute.

The Essex club let in two more in the second half, with Ed Harris and Theo Lewis on target for the hosts.

Alex McQueen was then dismissed for the Victoria Road side in stoppage time, along with Havant midfielder Andreas Robinson.

It was a disappointing night for Daggers in Hampshire and Hawks manager Bradbury feels Rutherford’s early goal was crucial to their success.

The 43-year-old told BBC Solent Sport: “It was a great ball from Joe Quigley for the first goal and Alfie showed what a good finisher he is in a one-on-one situation.

“Alfie was twisting and turning, faking to shoot and finished well.

“That goal gave us the belief to go on and win the game convincingly in the end.”

Bradbury also expressed delight with how Harris and Lewis took their respective goals in the second half.

The Havant boss added: “It was a ruthless finish from Ed for the second and we’d spoken about being ruthless in both boxes, which we were against Dagenham.

“Theo hit his shot so cleanly and it was past their keeper almost before he could see it. It was nice to get the third goal and finish the game off.”

Daggers had won the previous meeting between the sides 3-1 at Victoria Road in November and Bradbury was pleased Havant prevented the Essex club from doing the double over his side this term.

“We stopped them playing and Dagenham are a good side, as we saw earlier in the season when we went to their ground and lost heavily, so it was nice to return the favour,” said the ex-Bournemouth manager.