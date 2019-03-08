Search

Daggers players use social media to apologise following disastrous defeat at Havant

PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 March 2019

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Robinson (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Robinson (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club were beaten 3-0 at Hawks and also had Alex McQueen dismissed late on

Ollie Harfield of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Ollie Harfield of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Matt Robinson took to Twitter to apologise to Dagenham & Redbridge fans following Tuesday’s disastrous 3-0 loss at Havant & Waterlooville in the Vanarama National League.

The Essex club headed to Hampshire unbeaten in four matches and looking to open up a 15-point gap over the bottom four.

From the off, Peter Taylor’s men found the going tough and conceded the opening goal in just the third minute as Alfie Rutherford netted for the hosts.

Worse was to come for the Victoria Road side in the second half as both Ed Harris and Theo Lewis found the net to seal the win for the Hawks.

To cap a miserable night for Daggers, Alex McQueen was sent off in stoppage time following a poor tackle.

It was a result few would have predicted given the Essex club’s recent form and midfielder Robinson took to social media to express regret at the performance.

The 25-year-old posted: “Can only apologise to the away support. Simply wasn’t good enough.”

Robinson was not the only member of the Daggers squad to take to Twitter following the game, with utility man Ollie Harfield also doing so.

Like his club colleague, Harfield expressed his regret at what happened on Tuesday, but vowed the team will deliver improvements when they return to action.

“Apologies to the travelling fans who made the effort to come…simply not good enough all round,” posted the 21-year-old.

“Back to work to put it right for the next game. Thank you for your support.”

Harfield’s sentiments about righting the wrongs in training was a thought shared by goalkeeping coach Glen Johnson.

Like Robinson and Harfield, Johnson apologised for the display and knows the Essex club can ill-afford a repeat display this term.

Johnson posted: “Thank you to the Daggers fans that travelled. Bad evening from start to finish. Need to get back onto the training ground, work hard and put things right.”

Daggers are without a game this weekend owing to scheduled opponents Fylde’s participation in the FA Trophy.

It means the Essex club will have plenty of time, then, to improve ahead of hosting Dover Athletic on March 23.

