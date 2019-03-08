Taylor pleased Daggers remain on course to beat drop ahead of Havant trip

Dagenham & Redbridge players celebrate Angelo Balanta's opener against Bromley in the Vanarama National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club currently have 12-point advantage over Hawks in table

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham & Redbridge can take another huge step towards safety with a victory at Havant & Waterlooville in the Vanarama National League on Tuesday night.

A 3-0 success at home to Bromley on Saturday saw Daggers move 12 points clear of the Hawks, who currently occupy the final spot in the relegation zone.

Another victory on Tuesday would see the Essex side move 15 points ahead of Havant, who would then have just 24 points left to play for.

It has been a remarkable upturn in fortunes for the Victoria Road outfit who took nine attempts to win their first league game of the season.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor is naturally thrilled his team are now well on course to avoid the dreaded drop from the fifth tier of English football.

But while happy with the position his team are in, the former England caretaker manager knows there is still plenty of work for the Essex club to do.

“Until we’re safe, I’m always going to be going to bed a touch nervous,” said the 66-year-old.

“I want to wake up one morning and say nobody can catch us, but we’ve given ourselves a great chance.

“The other teams below us have to be fantastic and we have to be absolutely hopeless for them to catch us.

“While it remains possible that they could still catch us, I have to make sure we keep thinking about getting points in every game.”

Daggers could well be without Kenny Clark again for the trip to Havant after the defender missed Saturday’s win over Bromley with a facial injury.

In Clark’s absence, the Essex club recorded a second consecutive home clean sheet with Ben Goodliffe in particular impressing at the back.

And Taylor was happy with how the Victoria Road outfit fared without Clark, adding: “Ben is a good lad and was probably a little unlucky to lose his place in the starting XI, but Nathan Smith came in and done well.

“Nathan’s only played five games for us, but has played in three wins and two draws so he’s a good player for us.”