Taylor lays into Daggers side after dismal defeat away to Havant ends unbeaten run

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club lost 3-0 at Hawks on Tuesday after previously being unbeaten in four league matches

Peter Taylor slammed his Dagenham & Redbridge side after they lost 3-0 at relegation-threatened Havant & Waterlooville in the Vanarama National League on Tuesday.

Daggers travelled to the Hawks on a four-game unbeaten run, but fell behind to Alfie Rutherford’s goal in just the third minute.

Ed Harris and Theo Lewis added to the hosts’ advantage in the second half, before both teams had a man sent off in stoppage time with the Essex club’s Alex McQueen and Andreas Robinson of Havant seeing red.

Daggers’ performance at the Hawks was a far cry from their display on Saturday when they cruised to a 3-0 win at home to Bromley.

And boss Peter Taylor was angered by the perceived drop in standards on Tuesday night.

The 66-year-old told the club website: “It was the opposite of Saturday, which was probably our best performance of the season, while Tuesday was probably our worst.

“We got what we deserved and I don’t think we deserved any more than that.

“We started badly, giving a really bad, early goal away with players not in their correct positions and it didn’t get much better after that.

“We were second-best and Havant deserved their win.”

As for the first two goals Daggers conceded at Havant, both came from restarts with Rutherford and Harris taking full advantage of the visitors’ inability to deal with balls into their box.

It is not the first time the Essex club have struggled when defending set-pieces and it seems Taylor is frustrated with his side’s failure to improve in that area.

“I’m disappointed because we’ve conceded from restarts before and we’ve gone over it in training, but it’s happened again and in the end, you get a bit fed up with it,” added the ex-Bahrain manager.

“I’ve got no excuses, it was a poor night. The players worked hard, but they didn’t work hard enough in the right areas and they switched off mentally.”

With Saturday’s scheduled opponents Fylde in FA Trophy action this weekend, Daggers were without a game until they host Dover Athletic on March 23.

Taylor will hope his team can that day replicate their display against Bromley, as opposed to their performance at Havant.