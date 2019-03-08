Ebbsfleet boss feels team gifted Dggers their goal

Ebbsfleet United manager Garry Hill

Tomi Adeloye pounced on a defensive error from the Fleet to score the winner for the Essex club

Gozie Ugwu of Ebbsfleet United goes close against Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Gozie Ugwu of Ebbsfleet United goes close against Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ebbsfleet United boss Garry Hill admits he was disappointed with the manner in which his side conceded the only goal in a home defeat to Dagenham & Redbridge in the Vanarama National League.

The only goal of the game arrived in the 24th minute with Tomi Adeloye on target for Daggers.

The forward made the most of defensive error from the Fleet as home defenders Jack King and Sam Magri both went for a header on the halfway line, but missed the ball.

That allowed Adeloye through on goal, with the visiting attacker showing great composure to slot past Nathan Ashmore and put the Essex club in front.

And Hill, who previously managed Daggers from 1999-2004, knows Ebbsfleet gifted the visitors what proved to be the winner.

Hill told BBC Radio Kent: “It was a very, very poor goal from a defensive point of view which is disappointing.

“It was basically a mix-up from our two defenders and the lad still had plenty of time from near enough the halfway line to make his way to our penalty area, then slot the ball into the back of the net with ease.”

Daggers were certainly on top in the first half, regularly countering at great speed after breaking down an attack from Ebbsfleet.

Adeloye perhaps should have had a hat-trick before the break, while Manny Onariase went close from a corner.

Thankfully those misses did not prove costly for the Victoria Road outfit as they came away with a deserved success.

And Hill admits the Fleet were fortunate to only trail by a goal at the break, adding: “Dagenham started a lot better than us and we never really got going.

“They deservedly were 1-0 up at half-time and could’ve been two or three up.

“We weren’t good enough, we’ve not worked their goalkeeper and Nathan Ashmore had three or four good saves.

“We were still in the game at 1-0 and we were trying to get the ball forward in the second half, we were trying different formations, but we just didn’t have that drive about us today which is strange.”