Dagenham won the ‘lottery’ with new signing Saunders says Hornchurch boss Stimson

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Ashton Leigh of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson insists Dagenham & Redbridge have won the lottery with the signing of winger George Saunders.

Jack Connors of Dulwich and George Saunders of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019

The 22-year-old has joined the Daggers on a two-year-deal after two impressive campaigns at the Urchins where he racked a huge amount of assists.

Former defender Stimson believes he has the potential to reach the Premier League or the Championship in the future.

“I’ve worked with him for a good season and a half, and without going too over the top I think Dagenham have got a lottery ticket,” Stimson said.

“I think someone has given Dagenham a lottery ticket with five numbers on it and all they’re short of is one number from being absolutely anything.

“I’ve been really fortunate enough to work with players in non-league that have gone on to be internationals, Freddy Eastwood, Steve Morrison, to name a couple as well the likes of Aaron McLean, Michael Kightly, and Gary Hooper, who have gone on to play at a really good standard.

“It’s a big statement, but George is in that category, I’m amazed really that only Dagenham have taken him but that’s people’s opinion.

“The only thing he has got to adapt to is full-time training, if he adapts to that then I will not be surprised if he plays Championship or Premier League football because one he is the best athlete I’ve ever worked with.

“His athleticism is absolutely beyond a joke and technically he reminds me of a player bless his soul Mitchell Cole who passed away but he ended up playing for me and went to League One and the Championship with Southend United.

“He’s so quick, great delivery, and Dagenham have done fantastically well by signing someone with that much quality.”

The boss did admit he thought he would have gone higher but hopes he can get the game time to develop his career.

“You’d like to think so, we’ve all got our opinions, me personally I would have waited until a League One or League Two club came in but the lad wants to be a professional footballer and I understand that as I’ve been there myself.

“The club and myself would never stand in the way of a player achieving that and making their dream come true.

“If he gets the game time I don’t think he’ll be at Dagenham long and that is something I look forward to seeing like I did with the other players I’ve managed to coach.

“I look forward to seeing George’s name hit the headlines.”