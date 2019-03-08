Hornchurch and Daggers share the spoils

Tempers flare during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Pre-season: Hornchurch 2 Dagenham & Redbridge 2

Joan Luque of Dagenham netted in their pre-season match with Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Joan Luque of Dagenham netted in their pre-season match with Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch and Dagenham & Redridge played out a 2-2 draw with two late goals in the dying stages of the match in a heated encounter at Bridge Avenue.

A 12th minute goal from Joan Luque was cancelled out by a second-half strike from Chris Dickson before an own goal from Will Wood and a late equaliser from Harry Phipps.

Daggers named a changed starting eleven for the match including two trialists with one being Jethro Hanson who was recently released by Championship outfit Millwall.

The first chance of the match came in the third minute when Daggers midfielder Harry Phipps overlaped on the right and is played in by Alex McQueen.

The former Maidstone United man picked out striker Reece Grant but his header goes straight into the hands of Joe Wright.

In the 12th minute a bad clearance from Daggers goalkeeper Josh Strizovic fell to striker Chris Dickson who played it out to right for Dan Uchechi.

The attacker wass denied by the young goalkeeper as he raced back.

Spanish winger Joan Luque broke the deadlock seven minutes later as he headed home a cross from right-back Andrew Eleftheriou at the back post.

A corner was then cleared to McQueen whose volley was headed over by Charlie Stimson.

Late in the second-half Dickson nabbed the ball from the visitors goalkeeper Strizovic after loosing control.

The former Gills man then played it across the goal to Uchechi, but he fired a soft shot at the goalkeeper.

It was a slot start to the second-half, the first real chance coming when Luque attempted a shot from range, but was forced to strike with his week foot, and dragged his shot wide in the 54th minute.

Three minutes later hosts striker Dickson drilled a shot goal bound, but goalkeeper Strizovic denied his effort.

Mark Stimson's side levelled the score in the 63rd minute as Dickson rounded goalkeeper Strizovic to slot the ball home after substitute Will Wood played him on side following a ball in from youngster George Saunders.

In the dying stages Dickson almost grabbed his second and the winner when he broke down the left flank.

The experienced striker looked to slot it into the far corner but Strizovic got his hand to it.

In the 92nd minute a Saunders cross was headed into his own goal by defender Will Wood before seconds later midfielder Phipps made the match 2-2 just moments before the final whistle.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, G.Winn, Clark (Goode 69), R.Winn, Johnson, Spence, Christou (Glenister 78), Uchechi (Saunders 46), Stimson, Dickson

Dagenham & Redbridge: Strizovic, Eleftheriou, Clark (Wright 59), Croll (Wood 59), Gordon, McQueen (Dobson 59), Hanson (Odametey 59), Phipps, Trialist (Quigley 59), Luque, Grant.