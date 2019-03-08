Search

Cureton reaches major milestone in style

PUBLISHED: 13:30 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 24 April 2019

Jamie Cureton is all smiles before kick-off during the 2016/17 season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

The former Dagenham & Redbridge, Queens Park Rangers and Leyton Orient forward made his 1,000th career appearance on Monday

Bishop's Stortford forward Jamie Cureton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).Bishop's Stortford forward Jamie Cureton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Experienced striker Jamie Cureton did what he does best in his 1,000th career appearance on Monday – found the back of the net!

The Bishop's Stortford player-manager netted twice for the Blues in a 3-2 home victory over Brightlingsea Regent at the ProKit UK Stadium at the start of this week.

Cureton, 43, had a brace inside 17 minutes and it was enough to give his team a crucial win before he left the field to a standing ovation late on.

Stortford are now in the Bostik Premier top five and could well finish the campaign in the play-offs and have a genuine shot at promotion.

It has been a remarkable turnaround under the management of Cureton and Steve Smith, who also owns the Hertfordshire club.

After scoring in the Football League for Queens Park Rangers, Leyton Orient and finally with Dagenham & Redbridge, the evergreen poacher has not lost his love for the game.

Since departing Daggers at the end of the 2015/16 season, Cureton has largely spent his time at Stortford and revealed his delight at reaching four figures in terms of appearances on Easter Monday.

He said: “Well what can I say about today, making my 1,000th appearance in football.

“Firstly it was a great performance by the boys and another win which keeps us in the play-offs with one to play.

“I would like to thank Bishop's Stortford for putting on such a great day and I would also like to thank all the fans that came along and my family and friends who made the long trip to share this special moment with me.

“Thank you to all the players for putting in a shift to help us win - I'm so proud of this group - and I would like to thank all the clubs I've played for along this journey and all the managers and coaches that have helped me and put up with me.

“Also thanks to all the fans that have supported me through ups and downs, but most of all my team-mates.

“Thank you all for being part of my career, not only have I played with great players, but most of them have been great people and a lot are still good friends, some best friends.”

Despite turning 43 last August, Cureton still runs around like a teenager and loves scoring goals, so it looks like he will play for a little longer yet.

