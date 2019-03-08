Search

Evergreen Cureton set for landmark outing over Easter

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 April 2019

Bishop's Stortford forward Jamie Cureton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Bishop's Stortford forward Jamie Cureton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The experienced forward will make his 1,000th club appearance during a Bishop’s Stortford game over the next week

Former Dagenham & Redbridge, Queens Park Rangers and Leyton Orient forward Jamie Cureton will bring up a fantastic milestone this weekend.

The 43-year-old, who is the current player-manager at Bishop's Stortford, is on 999 club appearances after starting Saturday's win over Worthing in the Bostik Premier.

He said: “What an outstanding performance by the boys. A great 3-0 win with only 12 fit players.

“I'm so proud of this Bishop's Stortford group and I'm delighted to play my part with two goals, but four clean sheets out of five is unbelievable.”

Since making his debut for Norwich City during the 1994/95 season in the Premier League, Cureton has continued to play and net regularly at all levels.

He has turned out for 18 different clubs, including London sides QPR, Orient and Dagenham, and will reach the 1,000 appearance mark on Saturday or Monday.

The plan was for the Stortford player-boss to not feature in the game at Lewes this weekend, but an injury crisis might mean the ace reaches his milestone in Sussex.

If he doesn't play away to Lewes, Cureton will get to four figures on Monday on home turf against Brightlingsea Regent at the ProKit UK Stadium.

A big crowd is expected for the 3pm kick-off to celebrate the landmark and the Blues will hope to cap the afternoon with a much-needed win to keep alive their faint play-off hopes.

For Cureton, after 999 club appearances and 359 goals, he shows no signs of stopping or slowing down and why would he?

