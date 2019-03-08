Search

Joan Luque's verdict on what went wrong for Daggers in defeat to Woking

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 August 2019

Joan Luque of Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge's Joan Luque gives his thoughts on the loss to Woking.

Attacker Joan Luque hopes Daggers can improve their end product after Saturday's loss to Woking.

The 27-year-old came off the bench in the 2-0 defeat, which saw Peter Taylor's side fail to convert a number of good opportunities.

Speaking to DaggersTV, Luque said: "I think we have to improve on our end product.

"We were on top of the game but unfortunately we conceded again, another poor goal from a set-play.

"I think they felt comfortable with the result being one up, they were comfortable playing their game like wasting time, long balls.

"Obviously we have to improve what we did wrong, not only forget about it, but in terms of the feeling of losing we have to put it to one side.

"I tried to get the tempo, link-up with my teammates, obviously tried to score but didn't get any chances. I think I created some good plays."

