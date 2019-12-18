Brown hails FA Trophy win as 'important point' in Dagenham & Redbridge's season

Joan Luque of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge coach Jody Brown believes coming from behind to beat Sutton United 3-2 in the FA Trophy is an "important point" in his side's season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After drawing 1-1 at Gander Green Lane on Saturday, Dagenham took the game back to Victoria Road on Tuesday and both sides again ended full-time level at 1-1.

Sutton took the lead in extra-time through Omar Bugiel but Joan Luque's second goal of the game followed by Mitch Brundle's winner ensured the Daggers set up a second round tie away at Notts County.

Speaking to Daggers TV after the game, Brown said: "The important thing for us is moments like these bring us closer together, strengthen our personality, strengthen our character, give us more resilience and make us aware that we've got it within us to turn situations like that around.

"There was a period where body language was going and we looked like we were dead on our feet and we were feeling sorry for ourselves.

"Sometimes you need that little trigger and that's got to be individuals sometimes, one or two individuals were that trigger and we turned it around so I couldn't be more pleased.

"The overriding feeling now is we've got into the next round from a losing position which we haven't done many times this year.

"We haven't picked ourselves up off the floor and turned it around like that.

"To turn it around like that, I think it's an important point in the season for us to show that we can react like that.

"We weren't always great but got the job done in the end."