Brown hopes he made an impression during caretaker stint at Daggers

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) speaks to Terry Harris (L) and Jody Brown at half-time during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Former Dagenham & Redbridge first-team coach Jody Brown hopes he made an impression on the fans during his short stint in caretaker charge alongside Terry Harris.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brown and Harris sealed a 1-1 against Ebbsfleet United on New Years Day being also securing a goalless draw with Torquay United in their two games at the helm.

Although the former Heybridge Swifts manager hopes his decisions to play three attackers, recall Liam Gordon, and move Luke Croll into midfield were positive then and in the coming weeks.

"Where I've been a manager I wasn't scared to make decisions, I enjoy making decisions, and some of the things I felt I implemented will be positive," Brown said.

"Bringing Liam Gordon back, moving Luke Croll into midfield, the shape changes and going to three up front and pressing a little bit higher.

"Terry and I were willing to make those changes and in a short space of time people were starting to see those differences.

"I'm very comfortable being a leader and in charge of those sorts of decisions, so of course if the right opportunity presents itself I'd love a route back into management, but at the same time I enjoy coaching.

You may also want to watch:

"That's where I come from, I like improving players, working with them and having relationships with players so I'm not ruling out going onto someone's staff but my long term ambitions are being a manager again."

Daggers fans were sending out tweets of support for Brown and most revealing they were gutted about his departure.

"Its kind and I'm glad I managed to build that sort of connection in such a short space of time.

"I'm glad I made a positive contribution, I certainly hope I did, what we can't forget is when I first went there under Peter Taylor, the club had just only been taken over and were bottom of the table staring relegation in the face.

"We as a staff we moved the club forward, no doubt it stagnated that's clear to see, and it was probably a good time to make those changes."

He is pleased he had the opportunity to work at Victoria Road and hopes he can return in the future.

"I'm hoping it all works out well for Dagenham and I think it will, but of course I'm an Essex resident I don't want to say Essex boy as I don't want to be labelled as that.

"I've worked in Essex football for many years so I always hoped I'd get an opportunity to work at Dagenham at some point and I did.

"I do feel like there is unfinished business there, it could be in two, three, five or 10 years it would be nice to go back in a professional capacity."