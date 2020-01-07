Brown didn't apply for managerial vacancy 'out of loyalty to Taylor'

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) speaks to Terry Harris (L) and Jody Brown at half-time during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Former Dagenham & Redbridge first-team coach Jody Brown revealed he never applied for the managerial vacancy out of loyalty to Peter Taylor.

Former Heybridge Swifts manager Brown was heavily linked with the job as one of the main candidates following the departure of experienced boss Taylor after their 3-0 defeat to Bromley.

Brown took over the reigns alongside Terry Harris on an interim basis, picking up a 1-1 draw at Ebbsfleet United and 0-0 draw with Torquay United, before exiting the club.

"It's bittersweet, Peter Taylor brought me in, and I had a degree of loyalty to Peter for that," Brown told the Post.

"I didn't apply for the job, a lot of people said I was a candidate and it's possible Jody could take over, but I would've never done that out of respect for the outgoing manager."

He did reveal he loved being at the club and the connections he was building, but also feels it is perhaps best he is out of the picture with new manager Daryl McMahon bringing his own staff.

"Would I have wanted to work alongside Daryl? In the last month I'd really grown a love for the club, I felt I bonded with people around the club," he said.

"The various support staff, I don't mean from a footballing point of view, I mean the lady at the training ground who does the tea, the stewards, the secretaries, I just felt I started to connect with people around the club.

"It made me want to do well for them and for the club, but like most managers of any sort of calibre they've got their own staff, and Daryl has got his own, so even if I was still part of it I feel I would have been a very small part.

"I don't think that would have satisfied my ambitions or my day-to-day job satisfaction so I think it works for everyone that I'm out of the equation."

Brown was however pleased he could lead the club for a few games and feels he showed what he is capable of, adding: "I'm delighted I had a couple of games in charge and was unbeaten, as well as having a chance to show my personality, I'm really grateful for that opportunity.

"I feel I can only take positives from my time at Dagenham and I hope I return to Dagenham one day in whatever capacity. I'd love the opportunity to be back there one day."