Former West Ham and Chelsea star Joe Cole has been training with Daggers as Soccer Aid preparation

Joe Cole training with Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Dagenham & Redbridge) Archant

Former West Ham United, Chelsea and England international star Joe Cole has been training with Dagenham & Redbridge to help prepare for this weekend’s Soccer Aid match.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

England's Joe Cole England's Joe Cole

Daggers manager Daryl McMahon and three-time Premier League winner Cole know each other well from their days at West Ham United and Cole has been working hard to prepare himself for the test that the Rest Of The World will pose on Sunday.

And the former Liverpool midfielder was desperate to get fit as he looks to help England bring the trophy back in the annual fixture after losing last season.

“Daryl kindly invited me down to let me get fit for Soccer Aid on the weekend,” Cole told DaggersTV.

“It’s been tough, the boys have been really good, really fit and I’ve really enjoyed being amongst the lads.”

He added: “It’s lovely being a footballer is the best job in the world, but we all have our time, Soccer Aid is great as we’re raising money for a good cause.

“We lost last year to the Rest of the World so I wanted to try getting fit to help win the trophy.”

You may also want to watch:

Cole was keen to thank the players and coaching staff for letting him get involved with training sessions for the last few weeks.

“The boys have been great, all the coaching staff, and Daryl I know from West Ham have been brilliant.

“I can only see positive things happening for Dagenham this year.”

The midfielder also spoke highly of McMahon as a player back in their West Ham days and believes he will do a fantastic job at Dagenham.

“He was a really talented player, really dedicated to his football as you can see he’s football mad, lovely left-foot.

“I think the problem Daryl had is playing in the same position as Michael Carrick, myself, Leon Britton, Jimmy Bullard was around. Lots of midfielders all around the same age, so the path was blocked for him.

“He went on to have a successful career and he’s now an exciting young manager.”

Cole added: “Top draw, I played under lots of good managers in my career, they all had different styles but Daryl has got something that they all had.”