TKJ Club tastes success at second competition of year

TKJ Club members at the competition in High Wycombe. Picture: TKJ Archant

Saturday saw TKJ Club in Dagenham take part in their second competition of the year at the Micklefield red and yellow belt event in High Wycombe.

Mert Salim won his first gold medal for the Mayfield School based judo club in superb style, defeating all of his opponents with ease on his way to glory.

Amy Verrier also had success by winning a silver medal, while Patryk Aleksandrovic, Emily Verrier, Kelien Fulgence and Jenson and Alyin Salim all managed to secure bronze medals at the competition.

Coach Turan Kiani said: "I am so pleased for all of the team.

"They work hard each week at training and fully deserve all the medals they win "