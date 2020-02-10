Search

TKJ Club tastes success at second competition of year

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 February 2020

TKJ Club members at the competition in High Wycombe. Picture: TKJ

Archant

Saturday saw TKJ Club in Dagenham take part in their second competition of the year at the Micklefield red and yellow belt event in High Wycombe.

Mert Salim won his first gold medal for the Mayfield School based judo club in superb style, defeating all of his opponents with ease on his way to glory.

Amy Verrier also had success by winning a silver medal, while Patryk Aleksandrovic, Emily Verrier, Kelien Fulgence and Jenson and Alyin Salim all managed to secure bronze medals at the competition.

Coach Turan Kiani said: "I am so pleased for all of the team.

"They work hard each week at training and fully deserve all the medals they win "

'It's going to be a hell of an inconvenience': Dagenham parking zone slammed by neighbours

Mark Christy from Dagenham took this photo of grandson Ollie’s toy car in a controlled parking zone bay outside his home in a bid to highlight how narrow the space is. Picture: Mark Christy

Bishop of Brentwood visits Dagenham school

The Bishop of Brentwood meets Max, the school dog. Picture: All Saints

How a Dagenham teacher's impromptu lesson led to pupils publishing their personal stories

Sam Norwood and fellow Robert Clack history teacher Katy Staten with some of the pupils who curated their own exhibition. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Man stabbed inside Barking nightclub

A 31-year old man was stabbed in the stomach in The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking in the early hours of this morning (February 7). Picture: Google

Barking businesswoman bakes her way to national competition's final four

Claire Flavin-Jones from Barking has reached the final of baker of the year at The Cake Professionals Awards. Picture: Claire Flavin-Jones

