Justham happy with how Daggers coped in tough conditions against Solihull

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Final game of season was played in unseasonably cold conditions with a swirling wind at Victoria Road

Elliot Justham believes Dagenham & Redbridge coped well with testing conditions in their 1-1 draw at home to Solihull Moors in the Vanarama National League.

The final match of the season was played in unseasonably cold conditions, with strong wind at Victoria Road making life tough for both sides.

The weather certainly had an impact on proceedings in the first half, with an early header from Moors defender Liam Daly, which Justham saved, the only shot on target from either side.

Things improved after the interval, with Conor Wilkinson first putting Daggers ahead, before Jermaine Hylton levelled things up.

Angelo Balanta then had a penalty saved for the hosts, while Ollie Harfield saw an effort headed off the line by Daly in stoppage time.

In the end, Peter Taylor's men had to settle for a point and stopper Justham felt Daggers would not have been undeserved victors had they just shaded it.

“The first half saw tough conditions for both teams, but we dealt with the wind alright and limited them to few chances,” said the ex-Luton Town keeper.

“We came out like a different team in the second half and we looked a lot better on the front foot.

“The early goal helped and it was a shame we conceded a bit of a soft goal. We gave it a go and should have won.”

The draw at Daggers saw Solihull finish the season in second-place behind leaders Leyton Orient.

The point continued a good recent run of form for the Essex club against top-half sides, having drawn at Fylde and beaten both Ebbsfleet United and Eastleigh in recent weeks.

Justham feels the Victoria Road side can be pleased with how they've fared against teams near the top this term, having also recorded victories against Orient and Salford City.

But he knows that if Daggers are to challenge for promotion themselves next term, they must improve against sides in the bottom half.

“Against the big teams this season, we've performed. I wouldn't say there's no pressure in those games, but people expect those sides to beat us,” added the 28-year-old.

“Solihull are in the play-offs and did make a few changes, but they're still a strong team who are good at what they do.

“Hopefully next season we can iron out our form against teams lower down the table and beat them as well.”