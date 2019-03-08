Kandi insists Daggers' full focus is on promotion push

Forward has extended his deal with Essex club through to 2021

Chike Kandi has revealed everyone at Dagenham & Redbridge is only interested in one thing next season: securing promotion from the Vanarama National League.

The dust has barely settled on the most-recent campaign, with Daggers finishing 18th and 33 points adrift of champions Leyton Orient.

With the backing of owners Trinity Sports Holdings, the Essex club are expected to be competing for a place in the play-offs at a minimum next term.

And even with the new season a touch under three months away, Kandi says the Daggers squad are intent on securing a return to the EFL next term.

The forward told the club website: "Promotion is the manager's (Peter Taylor) vision, the team's vision and my vision for next season.

"We're all going in the same direction and we all want to go up."

Kandi was speaking after he extended his deal with Daggers through to the summer of 2021, with his previous contract expiring this summer.

After a season where he was in-and-out of the starting XI, the 23-year-old finished the term by starting three of the last four matches for the Essex club.

Kandi's performances in those games, which included a goal against Eastleigh, proved enough for the attacker to earn a new deal.

And the former Wales youth international was happy to extend his stay at Victoria Road.

"I finished the season strongly, so I was over the moon when the manager said he wanted to keep me," he added.

"I had more substitute appearances than starts last season, so that's an area which I want to improve in.

"I finished the season strongly, so I can maintain that momentum, keep it going over the summer and hit the ground running next season.

"The gaffer kept starting me and I kept playing well, so he kept putting his trust in me and I showed him what I can do."

In extending his contract with Daggers, Kandi joined keeper Elliot Justham in committing his future to the Essex club.

Liam Gordon, Alexander McQueen, Kenny Clark, Angelo Balanta, Elliot Bonds, Harry Phipps and Conor Wilkinson are also under contract for next season.

And all will hope to help Daggers win promotion.